The talk from the Big Three lately makes it seem like their EV plans are the first step in a goal of world domination, but God knows America's automakers are still well-aware of where they butter their bread. The Ford F-150 is still the single best-selling vehicle in America, the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra outsell the F-150, and, as Muscle Cars and Trucks reports, right now Ram just can't make enough 6.4-liter Power Wagons for people who want them.

Speaking to the publication, Adrian Ratza, Ram Heavy Duty brand manager, said the automaker simply can't meet the demand at the moment because of various limitations including, what else, supply chain factors. "We can’t sell enough Power Wagons," he told MC&T. However, he also added, "I don’t know if that’s such a bad thing either."

A series of factors are at play here, and surprisingly the chip shortage isn't necessarily one of them. The truck has numerous components built by outside suppliers like the integrated winch and special shock absorbers. The supply of those parts limits how many trucks can roll off the line. Just the same, almost all Ram heavy duty trucks come from the same plant in Saltillo, Mexico. Ratza says this isn't a disadvantage, though.