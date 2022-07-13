Hyundai Ioniq 6 Wraps Familiar Electric Power With Luxe-Ready Touches

Hyundai detailed Wednesday more—but not all—about its "Electrified Streamliner" and the newest addition to its Ioniq EV lineup, the Ioniq 6. The Korean automaker revealed the new E-GMP-platform-based electric sedan will feature a reclinable driver's seat and a multitude of interior personalization options, including speed-reactive interior lighting.

The Ioniq 6's interior package, a reclinable lounger for the driver and all, boasts thinner seats than most other cars on the market, theoretically allowing more legroom for rear passengers. The much-hyped interior lighting can be customized to glow different colors based on driving speed, and the rear LED block taillights offer a KITT-like sweep to greet the driver.

The Ioniq 6 offers similar driving assists to the current Hyundai lineup, although the highway driving (blind spot, radar cruise) and self-parking technologies are updated, referred to solely as "Highway Driving Assist 2" and "Remote Self Parking Assist 2" respectively. Future functionalities, whatever form they will take, will come via over-the-air updates. For the driving experience, Hyundai was light on details and emphasized the Ioniq 6 is a "living space, instead of a driving space." Despite this, drivers will have the option to customize drivetrain output, with a variety of user settings that allow them to adjust the power delivery and torque curve to their preferences.

Unfortunately, details about mechanicals and how that power will be delivered are still unknown, although it will use the same platform as the previous Ioniq 5 crossover released last year. Company executives noted that the Ioniq 6 benefits from "improved energy efficiency in software and hardware" over the Ioniq 5, but Hyundai has not disclosed the Ioniq 6's EPA-estimated range or offered battery capacities yet, so it's unclear what that will translate to in real-world abilities. Performance is similarly vague, although the Ioniq 6 introduction video mentions a 0-60 time of 5.1 seconds, which is slightly slower than the Ioniq 5's sub-five second time in top trim.