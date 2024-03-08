2024 Chevy Blazer EV Prices Slashed Below $50,000 as Stop-Sale Lifts

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV got off to a rough start, shipping with serious software problems that forced General Motors to take it off the market. Now the Blazer EV is back, and at a lower price than ever. Combined with its renewed eligibility for the federal EV tax credit, the latest discounts mean every single available trim can be had for less than $50,000.

Chevrolet's first electric SUV arrived on the market last summer, but reviews didn't arrive until December—and they weren't great. Since then, widespread software problems have left some Blazer EV owners stranded, forcing GM to issue a stop-sale for the stricken SUV. Now, Automotive News reports sales have resumed after more than two months, and that they coincide with steep price cuts.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. James Gilboy

The cheapest Blazer EV trim available, the LT with all-wheel drive, initially started at $56,715 before the federal tax credit, but now reportedly just costs $50,195. (Prices in Chevy's configurator do not appear to reflect this update yet.) Now that the Blazer EV is eligible for the tax credit again, this drags the net cost down to $42,695.

Both drivetrains on the pricier RS trim are also cheaper by a similar margin, plummeting from $60,215 for the AWD model and $61,790 for rear-wheel drive to just $54,595 and $56,170 respectively. Lop the $7,500 federal credit off, and they dip to $47,095 and $48,670. Chevy customers who bought the Blazer EV before the price reductions will also reportedly be reimbursed for the difference, in contrast to how some EV manufacturers have handled things.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. James Gilboy

Whether these price drops make the Blazer EV an appealing SUV is another matter entirely. Even with software updates, the Blazer EV still suffers from subpar ride quality, mediocre seats, and underwhelming cargo space for its footprint. There are plenty of more attractive electric crossovers already on the market, and more on the radar after the reveal of the Rivian R2 and R3. Chevy's got its work cut out for it if it wants to be a big player in EVs, and it'd better deliver with the Equinox EV if it doesn't want to be left behind.