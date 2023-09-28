2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Promises 300-Mile Range, High-$40K Price

Honda is much closer to playing in the electric crossover segment, joining Tesla, Hyundai, Chevy, and eventually Volvo. The 2024 Honda Prologue is one step closer to production, and although we don't have an exact release date, the manufacturer claims that deliveries will start early next year. With its GM Ultium-based battery and powertrain tech, Honda announced Thursday that it's expecting an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles.

While the Prologue has its own funky styling courtesy of Honda's Design Studio in Los Angeles, it certainly has a connection with the brand's current design language. It has simple body lines, short overhangs, a low roofline, and a minimal front grille, though you can tell it's related to the CRV and Civic. That's not a bad thing, though, as it's a handsome little crossover with a simple but sporty interior and a large new infotainment screen.

Honda

However, while it might look all Honda on the outside, it's mostly American under its skin. Underpinning the new Honda Prologue is GM's Ultium electric platform, which gives it an 85 kWh battery pack that Honda says will be enough for a maximum of 300 miles of range and 155 kW charging speed. At that speed, Honda claims the Prologue can gain 65 miles of range in 10 minutes. Two powertrains will be offered: single-motor, front-wheel-drive, or dual-motor, all-wheel-drive. The latter of which will make 288 horsepower and 333 lb-ft of torque. Those specs nearly match the all-wheel-drive Chevy Equinox EV, which isn't surprising given they use essentially the same platform.

Honda didn't provide power figures for the front-wheel-drive Prologue but it should match the front-drive Equinox EV's 210 horsepower and 280 miles of range. Both models come with the same battery pack, so it will be interesting to see if Honda's projected range is for the dual-motor or single-motor car.

Honda

Interestingly, Honda is offering a trio of different charging packages. The first is an 11.5-kW home charging station, a $100 public charging credit, and a $500 installation incentive. The second is a 7.6-kW portable charging kit, a $300 public charging kit, and a $250 installation incentive. Or, you can just get a $750 public charging credit.

Honda says the Prologue will start in the upper $ 40,000 range before any government tax incentives.