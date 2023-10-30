2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV Will Start About $5,000 More Than GM Teased

Chevrolet confirmed Monday evening that its upcoming electric crossover, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV will start at $34,995 including destination, and before any applicable tax credits. It also confirmed that deliveries will begin in 2024 and order banks will open the first week of November.

Chevy had previously quoted the starting price of the Equinox EV "around $30,000," with GM President Mark Reuss saying it would start in the "low $30,000s" exactly a year ago. As the EV inches closer to production, that figure has now changed to $35k for the most basic, front-wheel-drive model before destination, though it's worth noting that the Equinox EV figures to qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, according to the automaker.

2024 Equinox EV 1LT General Motors

A spokesperson also specified that the Equinox EVs that'll go into production first in 2024 will be well-equipped, all-wheel-drive vehicles ranging from $48,995 to $52,395. Once those units are built and delivered, production of the more basic 1LT models closer to the starting price will commence afterward, to become available before the end of 2024. Those may ultimately work out to be 2025 model year vehicles, but it's too early to tell.

The Equinox EV promises up to 319 miles of driving range, however that figure is estimated by GM and has not been tested by the EPA just yet. The sporty-looking crossover will ride in GM's Ultium platform.

When asked about the decreasing demand for EVs given the current economic and manufacturing climate, a GM spokesperson said that they are "closely monitoring the situation" and that the automaker feels confident that it's delivering on the three most important fronts for EV buyers: "design, range, and value."

Update Monday, October 30, 2023, 6:00 p.m. ET: Clarified that the cheapest 1LT-trim Equinox EVs will commence production before the end of calendar year 2024, as confirmed by GM.