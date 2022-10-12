2024 Chevy Trax Is Half of GM’s Future Cute ‘Ute Lineup and Costs Less Than $25,000

Building high-dollar, exotic, electric Luxo-barges is easy. Just ask General Motors. Building inexpensive, value-focused, entry vehicles isn't easy. Just ask General Motors.

The automaker Wednesday unveiled its upcoming 2024 Chevrolet Trax SUV, which starts for less than $25,000 at every trim level — or exactly the opposite of the upcoming Cadillac Celestiq, which will likely cost more than $300,000 when it shows up around 2024. (We can't think of another automaker who can do the same. Really.)

2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS / Chevy

The 2024 model year likely will be the only thing the two have in common, and that’s probably for the best. The 2024 Trax will be powered exclusively by a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that makes 137 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque. Those figures probably don’t matter as much as these: Every Trax will be equipped with at least an 8-inch touchscreen with an 11-inch touchscreen standard on LT, 2RS, and ACTIV trims. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility are included, and a wireless phone charger is included on trims equipped with the larger touchscreen.

The new Trax is also bigger than the outgoing model by a relatively large measure. It’s 11 inches longer than the last Trax and 2 inches wider, with more spread-out space in the back seat; Chevy said it added 3 inches of legroom in the rear. Cargo capacity is up, too. the 2024 Trax has 12% more cargo space than the 2022 version and will carry about 20 cubic feet of gear.

Unlike the 2022 version, all-wheel drive is off the table for the new 2024 Trax. Presumably, that's because the 2024 TrailBlazer will pick up where the Trax leaves off, which is part of Chevy’s two-pronged approach for cute ‘utes.

2024 Chevy Trax ACTIV / Chevy

Included in the 2024 Trax’s running gear is a six-speed automatic, up to 19-inch wheels, and disc brakes on every corner. All the standard safety features are there too: automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, you know. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors, and parking assists are spend-up extras.

Style-wise, the Trax borrows liberally from the Blazer’s playbook with good effect. The distinct brow and bowtie badge are flanked by crisp lines that filter toward the profile, where Chevy’s punctuated the Trax’s lower ride height with flared rear arches. A character line under the windows kinks up toward the rear, which has a sporty rear window and bold taillights.

The Trax RS leans sportier with an all-black grille; the Trax ACTIV steers more toward approachability with a body-colored element framing the LED headlights and daytime running lights.

When it shows up next spring, the base Trax LT starts at $21,495, including destination fees. The priciest Trax trims—the 2RS and ACTIV—still fall short of $25,000, too; just $24,995 for either trim. Or, roughly 1/15th the cost of a new Cadillac Celestiq.