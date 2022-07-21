Tesla Gets Dedicated Lane At US-Mexico Border Crossing

There's a new, unusual sign at the Columbia Solidarity border crossing between Texas and Mexico: "Tesla," written in the company's own font. Tesla struck a deal with the Mexican state of Nuevo León to add a dedicated lane at the border crossing just for the company and its suppliers to use, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

This new lane may be a weird look for a company whose CEO proudly touts just how much of its cars are made in America with local parts, but it also makes some sense. Every car company uses external suppliers for various components, and Tesla did just move its headquarters to Austin, Texas—closer to Nuevo León's suppliers.

The Columbia Solidarity crossing sits just a few miles west of Laredo, Texas, and is part of Nuevo León's short 10-mile border with the United States. According to Bloomberg, it's one of the lesser-used crossings along the Mexican border, with the average wait time for commercial trucks only lasting about 20 minutes at the busiest times. Still, opening up a dedicated lane is certainly one way for Nuevo León to promote increased investment in its automotive suppliers.

“It was a simple incentive,” Nuevo León economy minister Ivan Rivas told Bloomberg. “What we want is a crossing that’s much more expedited and efficient. And maybe there will be a lane for other companies in the future like there is for Tesla.”

It's also part of an expansion of the border crossing wherein Nuevo León brings the total number of lanes from six to eight. Six of Tesla's suppliers now do business in the state, including ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Faurecia SE and Quanta Computer.