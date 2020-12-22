Tim Cook Wouldn't Take the Meeting When Elon Musk Proposed That Apple Buy Tesla

In big tech, acquisitions happen all the time. A company decides that it wants to expand in a particular segment that it's been lacking in, and it buys another company that's ahead in the space. This was the case with Apple in 2013 when it unsuccessfully attempted to buy out Tesla, something which left a bitter taste in its mouth for years. And when Elon Musk came knocking on Tim Cook's door years later to revisit the deal, Apple's chief executive apparently wouldn't even give him the time of day. On Tuesday, Musk revealed this tidbit on Twitter as a response to Apple's continued development of its own electric car. As it turns out, when Tesla's future seemed bleakest amidst Model 3 production woes (perhaps when the automaker was burning through half a million dollars per hour), Musk reached out to Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple taking control of Tesla. Cook's response? He wouldn't even take the meeting.

via Twitter

Now, this is kind of funny, because Apple actually tried to buy Tesla back in 2013. I say tried because it was obviously unsuccessful in its dealings. According to a CNBC interview with a Roth Capital Partners analyst, Apple bid to take control of Tesla at around $240 per share about seven years ago. At the time, Tesla was valued at approximately $28.5 billion—in case you needed reminding, Tesla's market cap today is $607 billion, more than any other automaker on the planet despite having significantly lower deliveries. But Apple reportedly had one contingency that couldn't be met: Elon Musk would need to walk away from everyday operations. The deal is said to have died on the table before any paperwork could be drawn up.