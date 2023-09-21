Hyundai Is Giving EV Buyers Free Level 2 Home Chargers From Now Through October

Hyundai has announced that it will include free Level 2 electric vehicle chargers and credit toward home installation for some EV customers through the end of October. This will simplify the charging experience for Hyundai EV owners, and may also augment their home values.

The deal extends to buyers or lessees of the 2023 and 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUV and Ioniq 6 sedan, as well as the 2023 Kona Electric. Customers who sign for one between today and October 31, 2023 will receive a free Chargepoint Home Flex Level 2 home charger, capable of dispensing up to 12 kilowatts of DC charging through its J1772 port (compatible with all EVs that use CCS plugs). This also includes a $600 credit toward installation arranged through Hyundai Home Marketplace, valid for up to 90 days.

Hyundai EV charger incentive installation. Hyundai

The inclusion of a home charger not only simplifies the charging experience for hesitant EV customers, but also stands to be a sound investment for homeowners. According to Energy5.com, homes with EV chargers tend to sell for one to three percent more than those without, making Hyundai's proposition a value add that more than pays for itself in many regions of the United States. If selling down the road, that may offset Hyundai customers' ineligibility for the federal EV tax credit.

Hyundai's promotion may also be meant to accelerate sales of EVs that use the CCS charge port, which, while widely supported today, is falling out of favor. Over the next few years, numerous automakers will switch their U.S.-market EVs over to Tesla's NACS port, which is compatible with the Supercharger network. Hyundai has entertained the possibility of switching, but not yet committed. However, the trend may make some buyers cautious of CCS cars, even though there's no indication the existing infrastructure will be abandoned.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai