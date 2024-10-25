You’re Breaking Up: Chevy Installed the Phone Mic Backward on Some Blazer EVs

If the Verizon test guy drove a Chevrolet Blazer EV, the answer to his ubiquitous “can you hear me now?” question would be “no.” Several owners have complained about poor phone call quality, and it turns out the cause is actually quite simple: Chevy has discovered that the microphone may have been installed backward in some vehicles.

Some Blazer EV owners posted about the problem on Reddit, describing the same basic scenario. When making a call, the driver can hear the person on the other end of the line just fine, but the person they’re talking to can’t hear them. One owner wrote that, on the other end of the line, “the sound either gets muffled to the point where it drowns out or it sounds like I’m talking while standing next to a very loud fan.”

You won’t find “a very loud fan” on the Blazer EV’s list of standard and optional features, so the problem comes from elsewhere. Chevrolet looked into it and figured out that, in some Blazer EVs, the microphone was installed improperly so it doesn’t line up with the holes in the roof console. The problem affects 2024 and 2025 models, though there’s no word on how many crossovers were built with the microphone in the wrong spot.

Interior of 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. Chevrolet

Not being able to make a clear call while driving isn’t a safety hazard, so Chevrolet doesn’t need to issue a recall. Instead, it sent its dealers a service bulletin with instructions on how to fix the problem. It’s as simple as it sounds: “rotate the microphone 180 degrees and reinstall.” Dealers will inspect the microphone if a customer complains about poor call quality, and they’ll flip the module around if it’s not installed properly.

Although minor, the misaligned microphone joins a growing list of Blazer EV problems. Owners, dealerships, and journalists have experienced several issues including software glitches that randomly opened and closed the charge port door, made the infotainment system screen useless, and bricked the car. Chevrolet issued a stop-sale order in December 2023 to fix the problems. Sales resumed approximately two months later.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com