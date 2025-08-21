This Is Our Best Look Yet at the 2027 Porsche Cayenne EV

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It has been quite a while since we first saw the all-electric variant of Porsche’s flagship Cayenne SUV, and these latest spy photos show a car that is knock-knock-knocking on production’s door. While there’s still some vinyl clinging to its head- and taillight surrounds, just about all of the electric SUV’s body is now on full display.

We don’t know many specifics about Porsche’s new electric crossover, but we know its engineers are having fun with it. One of the company’s prototypes blasted up the Goodwood Hill Climb earlier this year in a record-setting 31.28 seconds. More pedestrian versions will certainly be offered, as we saw with the Taycan.

At this point, we’re not expecting most automakers (even the European ones) to honor their original 2030 full-fleet electrification pledges, but because EU urban centers have taken their own steps to restrict or even outright ban combustion engines in private automobiles, there’s increasing pressure on manufacturers to offer a diverse suite of powertrains.

Put another way: No, EVs haven’t been canceled. But one thing has changed since Porsche originally made its commitment to a zero-emission lineup: the ICE-powered Cayenne will stick around much longer than the company originally anticipated, allowing Porsche to sell them side-by-side wherever that makes financial sense. Norway need not apply.

You can browse the full gallery below.

