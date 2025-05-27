The Cadillac Escalade IQ Is So Big It Has a Two-Way Intercom System

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Cadillac Escalade IQ is big in every sense of the word, from its wheels (24 inches, standard), to its length (224 inches, or 228 inches for the even bigger Escalade IQL), to its power (up to 750 horsepower). Many large vehicles use microphones up front to boost the driver’s voice through speakers at the very back. The all-electric Escalade produces no engine noise for passengers to contend with, so you might assume such technology wouldn’t be necessary. But the Escalade IQ still offers it and, what’s more, goes a step further than most vehicles by mic’ing up the rear of the SUV for full two-way communication.

The Escalade IQ and IQL come standard with a 21-speaker AKG audio system that feeds in the first-row mics, so third-row passengers aren’t left out of the conversation. This isn’t an unusual feature among big SUVs and minivans, and Cadillac improves on it by incorporating additional mics in the way back on the optional 38 and 42 speaker setups, so that the driver and passenger riding shotgun can hear the rear of the car just as well. Second-row occupants even have the option to turn their mics off from their dedicated screen to enjoy more private conversations, if only slightly.

Cadillac via YouTube

Cadillac calls this feature “Conversation Enhancement.” To us, it sounds more like intercom. The Escalade IQ is less of an SUV, then, and more of an office building that just happens to be on wheels. And this feature isn’t exclusive to the electric version, either; Cadillac also offers it in the gas Escalade, where it’s even more valuable on account of the powertrain.

Although the Escalade IQ is an EV, passengers still have road noise to contend with. Sometimes, ambient noise can become even more noticeable without the hum of an internal-combustion engine to accompany it. On the flip side, automakers have become very good at neutralizing noise in modern luxury cars, using what’s effectively a large-scale version of the same tech that makes noise-cancelling headphones so good at, well, cancelling noise.

The Vistiq and Celestiq also offer Conversation Enhancement, even though they’re smaller than the Escalade. It would be weird if the Celestiq missed out; it’s Cadillac’s crown jewel after all—the brand’s no-expense-spared moonshot that serves as a showcase of all of GM’s luxury technologies, including the ones nobody really needs. And if Cadillac eventually sells that gorgeous Sollei convertible concept, you’d probably want it there, too, so the rushing wind in your hair doesn’t drown out the chatter.

Cadillac

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com