Cadillac Is Unveiling Three New EVs In 2023, Including a Small Lyriq Sibling

GM is revealing new EVs like it's going out of style. Last year we saw the new Chevy Equinox EV, Chevy Blazer EV, GMC Sierra EV, and more. Cadillac's recent announcement that three new models will be unveiled this week follows the trend that more is more. We have some idea of what at least one of these cars is already, though.

The first thing to keep in mind is that these are just unveilings. As the very gradual production start of the Lyriq has shown, it may take a long time for us to actually see these newer vehicles on the road. Cadillac's president Rory Harvey has said they will all be starting production next year. The one Cadillac we're likely going to see first is a compact crossover, likely based on the Equinox EV's platform.

Spy shooters have spotted the heavily camouflaged car running around in places. It's a very Equinox EV sort of shape crossed with the sharper lines that define Cadillac's electric vehicles. It's easy to tell the car's fascia is similar to the Lyriq's even behind the camouflage.

The other two vehicles are more of a mystery, but we have some basic information about future Cadillac models that probably lines up with them. GM recently trademarked the names Optiq, Ascendiq, Lumistiq, and Vistiq. The names Escalade IQ and Escalade IQL were also trademarked. We obviously know what to expect out of a car bearing the Escalade name and it's plausible an electric one could be revealed soon. It would likely sit on the same platform that the Chevy Silverado EV and GMC's pair of electric pickups use.

GMC

Sedans are less likely but not impossible. GM has yet to reveal any electric sedans besides the massive Celestiq, and with crossover sales being so hot it could be a questionable decision to develop a smaller sedan. Cadillac is the last holdout for GM in terms of low-slung four doors, though. It still sells the CT4 and CT5, and sales this year are actually doing well. In the same breath, those cars aren't very old. Both were unveiled around 2020, so they will likely be on sale until 2026. A 2023 unveiling of a compact sedan could be a little early, although it was indicated that at least one of these reveals could take place very late in the year.

So two of these new EVs will be a big mystery until they're announced. As soon as we know more, you'll see it here.