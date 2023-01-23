C9 Chevy Corvette Will Have Internal Combustion Engine, Debut in 2028: Report

The C9 Chevy Corvette rumors are beginning in earnest. We haven't even seen all of the trims of the C8 yet, but a next-generation 'Vette is already coming into focus. As GM Authority reports, the news is good. The new Corvette reportedly will not be electric, it will sit on a revised version of the C8 platform, and it's allegedly architecturally unrelated to the rumored Corvette sedan and SUV. There is some news there, too.

Reports that the next Corvette will be a lot like the current car follow concrete statements that General Motors is tooling up to build its sixth-generation small-block V8. It's more than likely the next Corvette will be powered by some flavor of this motor, although specifications for GM's fancy new engine have not been revealed publicly. We do know it will still be bolted into the middle of the car, though.

Chevrolet

The C9 will allegedly sit on a reworked version of the C8's "Y2" platform. That makes the C9 Corvette the second mid-engine Corvette, and it makes sense to keep doing it this way. Not only is the C8 the quickest Corvette ever, but keep in mind GM built seven generations of front-engined Corvettes before arriving at the C8. A one-and-done mid-engine 'Vette would doubtlessly leave engineers at the automaker unsatisfied, as every car could be refined over successive generations.

Going electric apparently won't be a refinement in terms of the actual Corvette, but as we've previously covered, a Corvette-branded sedan and SUV are set to arrive in 2025. A slew of details were reported about those cars back when the rumors started but allegedly now all of these advanced specs like 800-volt architecture, 350kW fast charging, and a two-speed transmission will be a part of GM's "BEV Prime Platform," which is expected to underpin electric vehicles from Cadillac as well.

As far as assembly goes, the C9 will reportedly still be built at GM's Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant. The factory has produced more than 1.1 million Corvettes since its opening in 1981.