Electric Cadillac Escalade IQ Will Borrow Heavily From Lyriq, Celestiq

The Cadillac Escalade SUV is getting an electric variant to accompany the brand's other EVs, the Celestiq and the Lyriq. It's called the Escalade IQ, and although we don't know much about it, we just learned a little more thanks to a teaser from the automaker.

The truck is set to be revealed on Aug. 9, and a few quick shots in the teaser video show us a few interesting details. For instance, it will likely get the Celestiq's pillar-to-pillar infotainment screen. It will also share a number of styling cues with the Lyriq, like an intricately illuminated front fascia. As far as power figures and range go, those will probably be shared at the reveal and be in the ballpark of trucks like the GMC Sierra and Silverado EV. That means up to 400 miles of range and 500+ horsepower.

Cadillac

General Motors confirmed the electric Escalade a while ago, but we haven't seen much of it besides a little branding. Now we're getting a clearer picture.

In addition, it looks like the Escalade IQ could get the Celestiq's electronically-tinting roof. Its large aerodynamic wheels are also likely either as large or larger than those found on Cadillac's ultra-luxury sedan. What we can see of the car's rear end is decidedly more like the Lyriq, but we don't get a very clear picture of it.

It's likely that we'll get additional teasers and learn a bit more about the all-electric Escalade IQ ahead of its August reveal. As soon as we know more, you'll be the first to hear about it.