Man Worth $206B Asked West Coast Customs to Build His Wife a Porsche Minivan

What’s happening with the tech billionaires? If you’d said 10 years ago that Elon Musk would become the real-life Justin Hammer and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg would turn into a fun car nerd, people would have laughed at you—myself included. But come 2024, you’d have the last laugh as Zuckerberg was in car news twice over the weekend: once for daily driving a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and again for custom-ordering a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT “minivan” from West Coast Customs. Y’know, the Pimp My Ride guys.

Zuckerberg says his wife Priscilla wanted a minivan. Even with the practically infinite money at their disposal, it’s hard to beat the practicality. But Zuckerberg decided she needed something faster than a Honda Odyssey, so he had West Coast Customs turn a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT—one of the quickest, most high-performance SUVs on the planet—into what he calls a minivan.

West Coast Customs apparently cut the Cayenne Turbo in half, extended the middle section like you would normally see on a limousine conversion, and gave it sliding rear doors. There aren’t too many photos that show how the doors work or what the back seat looks like but there is a short clip showing the doors slide.

It seems to have three rows of seats inside with second-row captain’s chairs made from typical front-row Cayenne Turbo thrones. It’s a minivan in the sense that it has sliding rear doors and three rows of seats, but because it’s the length of a small limo, it isn’t going to be the easiest thing to navigate school parking lots. Also, it won’t handle as well as a normal Cayenne Turbo GT. But it’ll probably be the fastest three-row car in the school pickup line thanks to its 650-horsepower, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.

Since Zuckerberg can’t get enough of manual sports cars these days, he also threw in a manual 911 GT3 for himself in addition to the Cayenne Turbo GT limo-van. You can do that when you’re worth $206 billion. At least this is better than building another mega-yacht or a rocket ship.

