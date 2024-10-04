Mark Zuckerberg Drives a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

With a net worth of $206 billion, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stands out as the second-richest person on the planet. His wealth makes him one of the money-no-object customers that luxury carmakers want to woo, yet his daily driver is a relatively practical Cadillac CT5-V.

Zuckerberg revealed his car after posting a video highlighting the new Ray-Ban Meta glasses on his personal Instagram account. While the short video doesn’t show his car, he replied “mostly Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing these days but sometimes other things” to a comment from Hoonigan OG Brian Scotto asking about what he drives. He omitted a crucial detail: is his Blackwing fitted with the six-speed stick or the optional 10-speed automatic?

Either way, a CT5-V Blackwing is an interesting choice for a tech executive that you’d expect to see behind the wheel of a high-end EV. It’s the last V8-powered American sport sedan now that the last-generation Dodge Charger is out of the picture, and it’s a middle finger to the trends sweeping across the automotive industry. As its rivals downsize, electrify, or both, Cadillac is happy to sell you a 6.2-liter V8-powered family car. With a base price of $97,000, the CT5-V Blackwing is also a surprisingly reasonable daily driver for someone with incredibly deep pockets.

Not every mega-rich executive is as humble as Zuckerberg. ChatGPT founder Sam Altman, whose net worth is estimated at $2 billion, was spotted driving a Koenigsegg Regera finished in white with black wheels on the streets of Napa, California, earlier in 2024. The Swedish-built 1,500-horsepower hypercar carried a base price of about $2 million and was limited to 80 units; the production run sold out in less than a year.

We’re curious about the “other things” Zuckerberg mentioned in his Instagram reply. While he’s been seen driving low-key cars over the past couple of years, including an Acura TSX he praised as being “safe, comfortable, and not ostentatious,” he reportedly owns a Pagani Huayra too.