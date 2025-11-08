Honda CEO Says Going It Alone on Car Software “Doesn’t Make Sense”

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Honda plans to continue to talk with various automakers about partnering on software as the march towards the electric future continues.

In Japan last week, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told journalists that, “when it comes to software defined vehicles it doesn’t make sense for one company to try and develop everything.”

Mibe said Honda learned from its collaboration with GM on the Prologue and Acura ZDX, the latter of which the automaker just killed, “it’s difficult to come up with one clear winning strategy in (the) EV. (segment).”

But software development cost is very high, however it does not require the same capital investment as hardware. The more partners Honda works with the more development costs can be spread and absorbed, according to Mibe.

Mibe name-dropped both GM and Nissan as examples of automakers Honda could work with to help allocate software development costs but stopped short of confirming any future partners.

Ideally, Mibe said in terms of technology Honda would like to have the leading position, so if the automaker develops technology and shares it with other automakers that would be best. But Honda will continue to explore how it can work with other automakers.

The mentality Mibe presented is shared by Volkswagen Group, which spent $5.8 billion last year to create a joint venture with Rivian and get access to the startup automaker’s zonal electrical architecture and software stack.

Honda provided The Drive with travel, accommodations, and access to engineers for the purpose of writing this story.