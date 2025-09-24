Dead: Acura Kills Off ZDX EV After Less Than 18 Months

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The revived (and I use that term quite loosely) Acura ZDX has already been un-revived. After less than 18 months on the market, Acura’s version of the Prologue—which itself was essentially a clone of the Chevy Blazer EV—has been put on an indefinite hiatus, and just days before federal EV incentives are set to expire.

Coincidence? You’d be crazy to think so.

Honda confirmed to InsideEVs that ZDX production is done, effective immediately. A spokesperson cited “market conditions” (read: the expiring credit) as one of the primary drivers behind the move, but after a brief glance at the numbers, we’re pretty confident that’s pretty much the entire list of reasons why the ZDX won’t return.

Tariffs undoubtedly play a small part, too, but the ZDX’s GM-sourced platform makes it more American than most EVs bearing a Japanese nameplate. According to a study from the Kogod School of Business, the ZDX is only slightly less American in terms of material sourcing than the most common variants of the Chevy Silverado pickup.

The Prologue, which is Honda’s less-expensive vehicle built on the same basic platform, remains in production. Honda sold more than 33,000 of the all-electric midsize SUVs in 2024; ZDX sales checked in at just under 7,400.

Things were looking up for the ZDX through June of this year, by which point Acura had already sold more than 10,000 of them, putting the brand on track to triple last year’s volume and putting the ZDX ahead of the Integra in total sales so far for the year. But then, ZDX sales declined sharply in July and August.

We doubt the ZDX will be the last casualty of the 2024 election. With the tax credit just days from expiring, we expect more models will disappear from showrooms before the year is out.

