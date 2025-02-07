Chevy Blazer Will Go EV-Only as GM Kills Gas Model: Report

The gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer SUV appears to be the latest victim of the volatile automotive market. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority claims the gasoline variant of Chevy’s midsize crossover will be discontinued alongside the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 when the 2025 model year production schedules wrap up. Only the Blazer EV will remain in production.

A Chevy spokesperson declined to comment to The Drive on any portfolio changes, calling the report “speculation.”

Per the report, the Blazer is the only gasoline-powered car still being produced at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico, which also builds the Equinox EV, Cadillac Optiq, Blazer EV, and Honda Prologue.

Sales of the midsize Chevy two-row were down nearly 20% in 2024, with a total of 52,576 units sold for the year. That deficit was offset by Blazer EV sales, which totaled 23,115 over the same period. Meanwhile, Cadillac managed to move 26,432 XT5s and 20,225 XT6s last year. XT6 volume was actually up nearly 6.0 percent in 2024.

Without the Cadillac XT5 and Chevy Blazer in the lineup, GM would no longer have a gasoline-powered, two-row midsize crossover for sale in any of its U.S. showrooms; its only two remaining mid-sizers are the Blazer EV and Cadillac Optiq.

GM isn’t the only automaker in the midst of re-imagining its midsize lineup. Stellantis has been without a midsize two-row ever since the Jeep Cherokee was discontinued, and Ford has ended production of the Edge and Lincoln Nautilus at its Oakville Assembly Complex in Canada, though the latter is now being imported into the U.S. from China.

Cadillac’s lineup is being hit especially hard by GM’s latest round of portfolio shake-ups. In addition to the reported discontinuation of the XT5 and XT6, the smaller XT4 departed the lineup for 2025 to make room for the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt.

