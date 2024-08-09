Here’s Your First Glimpse of Acura’s Next-Gen EV

Acura likes to make a splash at Monterey Car Week and this year will be no different. Next week, the luxury brand will be showing off a new electric concept car on the various lawns of very classy establishments—a concept that will supposedly spearhead the brand’s next generation of EVs. Acura teased a shot of its rear end and lightbar, but if you want to see more than that, you’ll have to wait until Monterey.

According to Acura, this concept will be a “segment defying sport utility vehicle,” which is PR speak for an SUV with a slanty roof. Can it truly be segment-defying when there are an infinite number of SUV segments now? At least this concept will certainly enter production in the future, as Acura calls it a preview of its first vehicle to be built in Ohio on the brand’s forthcoming dedicated EV platform.

Unlike the 2024 Acura ZDX, seen here, the concept debuting in Monterey will use Honda’s own EV platform. Acura

In Acura’s defense about defying segments, the concept car teased in the photo doesn’t look much like a “sporty utility vehicle.” Its rear window seems pretty small, and the subtle built-in ducktail spoiler and lightbar look like they’d fit better on a sedan’s trunk. Maybe it’s just the angle of the photo, but the whole thing comes off more low-slung than your typical SUV, especially since its rear haunches appear so much wider than the roofline. Whatever this car ends up being, Acura is suggesting it’ll still be about performance.

While this unnamed EV won’t be Acura’s first-ever—that would be the ZDX Type S—it will be the brand’s first to ride on its own architecture, unlike the Ultium-built ZDX. This platform will be shared across all Honda and Acura electric cars, as well as those of Afeela, Sony and Honda’s joint venture. We’ll get a better idea of what this new Acura is in just a few short days.

