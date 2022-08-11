This Is Our First Look at the New Electric Acura-GM Collab SUV

Acura, like most auto manufacturers, wants to go fully electric sometime in the near future. For the Japanese company that target year is 2040, and now we have an idea of what its first EV will look like. A new teaser released Thursday teases the Acura Precision Concept, an electric SUV that will be unveiled on Aug. 18 at Monterey Car Week.

The Precision EV, seen briefly with an LED-emblazoned grille in the teaser video below, is a full-size SUV that'll ride on GM's Ultium EV platform. In fact, it'll actually be assembled by General Motors itself once it reaches the production stage—though its timeline is unknown, however. It will likely share many of its components with the 2024 Honda Prologue that was unveiled in May of this year, as well as the Cadillac Lyriq.

The Prologue carried forward pleasing design elements of Honda's newest Civic and Accord models. This Acura, if the teaser is any indication, appears to bear the visual lineage of the Integra and MDX with its five-point diamond grille shape and angled headlights.

Acura's production version of the Prologue shares the same drivetrain as the Ultium-underpinned Lyriq, which delivers 300+ miles of range and over 300 horsepower. It'd be safe to assume something similar for the Precision, though more details will follow next week.

Regardless of eventual specs, the Precision will eventually be built at GM's Spring Hill, Tennessee plant, which is where the Lyriq is currently built. It's also possible that it'll be equipped with some sort of "hands-free" driving technology, likely some version of GM's Super Cruise Level 2 autonomous driving software. It would be the first time a driving assist that advanced makes it to a U.S.-spec Honda product. (Previously, Honda had released a Level 3 self-driving equipped Legend, but it was only ever available in Japan.)