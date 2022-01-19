This Airstream Camper Concept Uses Electric Motors to Reverse on Its Own

On the move, Thor says the Estream's drivetrain improves its stability, though it didn't specify how. Presumably, it relies on regenerative tech that effectively gives the Estream torque-vectoring trailer braking and sway control. Sounds useful out on the gusty plains.

Once at its destination and unhitched, the Estream can use that same remote-controlled powertrain to reverse on its own, avoiding that awkward dance of reversing with one's tow rig. When stationary, the Estream can hook into a local power supply, or simply continue drawing power from its batteries to power onboard amenities, which mysteriously include Amazon's Alexa. (I thought the idea of sleeping in a camper was to get away from that horrible omnipresent Bezos Bot, but what do I know.)

Hopefully, Thor will rethink allowing Alexa if it decides to bring the Estream to production, as it's only a concept for the time being. Given Airstream customers' deep pockets, though, I can easily see them splashing out on a trailer this gadget-filled, even if it costs more than a San Francisco apartment.