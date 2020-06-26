The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

So you want to back up a trailer? Whether that be taking the jet ski to the lake or snaking a trailer full of paver bricks to the backyard for landscaping, you’re gearing up for an adventure that’ll put your driving skills to the test.

The know-how needed to back up a trailer uses the same simple techniques despite vehicle size, steering ratios, and the size of the trailer. Ultimately, the goal is to prevent hitting anything with the trailer or the vehicle and to avoid jackknifing, when the trailer and vehicle end up in a v-shaped position that could result in damage. That said, the task at hand will also present different challenges based on the space and surroundings.

Regardless of the mission, having the dexterity to place a trailer while in reverse is useful knowledge that can be tackled with a little guidance and a pocket full of patience. To aid in getting you backing up a trailer like a pro, The Drive’s crack How-To team is here to help. Ready?

Backup a Trailer Basics

Estimated Time Needed: Less than a half-hour

Skill Level: Beginner-Intermediate

Vehicle System: Dynamics

What Is Backing Up a Trailer?

Although a trailer will be pulled forward for 90 percent of its life, it’s the 10 percent when it’s pushed back that causes issues and frustration for inexperienced towers. This skill becomes valuable when launching a watercraft, stowing something away in a barn or garage, delivering supplies for a house remodel, or placing a pop-up camper at a state park. Even when you pull forward into a driveway, somebody’s gotta back it out!

Trailers operate somewhat counterintuitively as turning the steering wheel left will push the trailer right. Turning the wheel right will kick the truck’s rear end right and push the trailer left. Essentially, the direction the wheel is turned will be the opposite of the direction the trailer will go.

One major factor in backing up a trailer is speed. Take it slow. The quicker you drive, the quicker something can go wrong, and you’ll have to correct it by starting over.