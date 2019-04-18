Best Tire Pressure Gauges: Get the Air Pressure Needed for Maximum Performance

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Over or under inflating your vehicle’s tires will have a direct effect on tire wear as well as the overall performance of your car. As a result, it's essential to get the best tire pressure gauge to ensure your tires have the right amount of air pressure. It can be difficult to notice a leaking tire with the naked eye, and if left deflated for too long, it could eventually cause irreparable damage. With so many models on the market, it might be difficult for the average driver to choose a worthy tire pressure gauge for their vehicle. Whatever your preferences are, check out our reviews and recommendations for the best tire pressure gauge.

Best Tire Pressure Gauge Overall: TEKTON 5941 Digital Tire Gauge

Best Value Pressure Gauge: Rhino USA Heavy Duty Tire Pressure Gauge

Best Tire Pressure Gauge Honorable Mention: Accutire MS-4021B

Benefits of a Tire Pressure Gauge

Reduce vehicle strain. The less air pressure in your car’s tires, the more strain exerted on them, damaging them more quickly. Having too much tire damage could expose you to air leaks. Worst case scenario, you will experience a blowout while cruising down the road. No one enjoys being towed, especially for an avoidable problem.

Types of Tire Pressure Gauges

Dial

Dial gauges are the most common type of tire pressure gauges you are bound to see when shopping for these gadgets. They are pocket-sized and feature shock-resistant covers. These gauges are the middle ground of reliability between stick tire pressure gauges and digital gauges.

Digital

Digital gauges are the modern tire pressure gauges; they are quite simple to use and easy to read. It will probably take between two to three seconds on average to get a reading. These gauges have a tiny digital display screen that helps give the user all the information they need in a quick and readable fashion. Digital tire pressure gauges are a little bigger compared to the dial or stick gauges, so if you are going to stuff one in your vehicle’s glove compartment, make sure there is enough room.

Stick

Stick gauges are among the most reliable air pressure gauges. They resemble a ballpoint pen. They are very easy to use and compact enough to fit into most vehicle maintenance kits. However, you will need a touch of know-how to determine air pressure when using this pressure gauge.

Top Brands

Tekton

Tekton is a family-based tool manufacturing company founded in 1991. The company is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan and specializes in manufacturing fabricated metal products such as wrenches, sockets, pliers, driver bits, air hoses, bungees, pry bars, and vices. One of its popular products is the Tekton 5941 Tire Pressure Gauge.

Rhino USA Inc.

Rhino USA Inc. is a small American-owned company founded by a father and his two sons. The company is located in Temecula, California. Rhino USA specializes in designing and distributing powersport accessories such as bungee cords, tire pressure gauges, towing accessories for trucks, motorcycle tie down straps and loops, and wrenches, among other products. One of the popular products is the Rhino USA Tire Pressure Gauge.

Accutire

Accutire is a Chinese-owned, US-based pressure gauge production company. It’s a sister company to Measurement Ltd and specializes in the production of all types of gauges including digital tire gauges, racing gauges, mechanical tire gauges, and accessories. It is known for producing quality pressure gauges and performance products for both vehicles and motorcycles. Some of its products include Bluetooth tire pressure monitors, wireless digital TPMS, air compressors, and others. One of its popular products is the Accutire MS-4021B.

Tire Pressure Gauge Pricing

Under $10: There are a variety of tire pressure gauges available at this price. However, most of the gauges you are likely to find in this range will only have the basic functionality with a low PSI reading. Depending on the manufacturing company, pressure gauges here are popular due to their affordability and basic performance.

There are a variety of tire pressure gauges available at this price. However, most of the gauges you are likely to find in this range will only have the basic functionality with a low PSI reading. Depending on the manufacturing company, pressure gauges here are popular due to their affordability and basic performance. $10-$25: Some of the best tire pressure gauges on the market can be found in this price bracket. They have better build quality, extra features, and have the capability of reading higher PSI. Devices in this price range are popular due to their reliability, functionality, and low cost.

Some of the best tire pressure gauges on the market can be found in this price bracket. They have better build quality, extra features, and have the capability of reading higher PSI. Devices in this price range are popular due to their reliability, functionality, and low cost. Over $40: Tire pressure gauges here are top-of-the-range premium products. They offer multiple functions and are fitted with modern features such as wireless connectivity and integration with smart devices. These products have high accuracy readings and sturdy builds to provide the best performance for the longest time possible.

Key Features

Maximum PSI Reading

It's important to always make sure that the tire pressure gauge you choose is within your car’s tire pressure range. Check the maximum tire pressure on the gauge to make sure it’s enough for your car’s tires. If your car has a specific requirement when it comes to tire pressure, which is common with custom tires, you might need to get a pressure gauge to match.

Grip/Weight

Avid drivers find the stick-style tire pressure gauge most useful. However, there’s one problem with this type of pressure gauge: They are lightweight. You don’t want to accidentally release too much pressure from your tires because the gauge could pop off unexpectedly. A heavier pressure gauge with an ergonomic grip will give you proper grip to hold the pressure gauge in position.

Batteries

Digital tire pressure gauges need batteries to operate them. Most products will include them in the package, with some requiring specific types of batteries. In case your battery dies, getting new ones can be a pain, especially if they are unique.

Other Considerations

Ease of Use: It’s important that your tire pressure gauge is easy to use. It’s also more convenient to get one that you can operate with one hand. Dial pressure gauges require two hands to use, while the stick and digital tire pressure gauges only need one hand.

It’s important that your tire pressure gauge is easy to use. It’s also more convenient to get one that you can operate with one hand. Dial pressure gauges require two hands to use, while the stick and digital tire pressure gauges only need one hand. Easy to Read: Analog and stick tire pressure gauges may be difficult to read accurately, especially during low-light conditions. However, the modern-day digital gauge has a backlit LCD display that improves accuracy.

Analog and stick tire pressure gauges may be difficult to read accurately, especially during low-light conditions. However, the modern-day digital gauge has a backlit LCD display that improves accuracy. Durability: Dial and digital tire pressure units are the most robust. With care, pressure gauges can last a while. The best tire pressure gauge is one that can endure harsh weather and can last a long time.

Dial and digital tire pressure units are the most robust. With care, pressure gauges can last a while. The best tire pressure gauge is one that can endure harsh weather and can last a long time. Accuracy: Pressure gauge readings would be useless without accuracy. Modern gauges, such as digital tire pressure gauges, have the capability of matching the accuracy levels on stick models.

Best Tire Pressure Gauge Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Tire Pressure Gauge Overall: TEKTON 5941 Digital Tire Gauge