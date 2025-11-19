Get $400 Worth of Milwaukee Batteries for $129 and More Tool Deals at Walmart During This Early Black Friday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You won’t find many Milwaukee tools on the shelves at your local Walmart store, but online, it’s a different story. Walmart.com is always worth checking for good prices on red tools, and it’s already ramping up sales on some batteries and useful tools for Black Friday and this year’s holiday shopping season.

The battery deals stood out as the most tempting to me. You can now grab a two-pack of XC5.0 batteries, plus a charger, for $129—that’s almost $270 off the normal list price! Then there’s also a hugely powerful Forge battery is discounted to almost half price. There’s already a good crop of other deals live, too. Check them out below.

$129: Milwaukee XC5.0 Battery 2-Pack + Charger (normally $397!) See It

$134: Milwaukee Red Lithium XC8.0 Battery (normally $250!) See It

Our friends over at Bob Vila, the home improvement site, found even more Milwaukee Walmart deals. I’ll dump their rundown too in case you’re into working on things besides cars!

More Milwaukee Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart Spotted by Bob Vila

Milwaukee M12 FUEL 3 Inch Compact Cut Off Tool $115.99 $149

Walmart

Precise, powerful, and easy to handle. This Milwaukee M12 tool slices through tile, PVC, and sheet metal with a reversible blade and adjustable guard for control and safety on the job or for DIY projects.

Milwaukee Shockwave 45-Piece Impact Duty Bit Set $20.99 $33

Walmart

