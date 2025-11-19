Get $400 Worth of Milwaukee Batteries for $129 and More Tool Deals at Walmart During This Early Black Friday Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You won’t find many Milwaukee tools on the shelves at your local Walmart store, but online, it’s a different story. Walmart.com is always worth checking for good prices on red tools, and it’s already ramping up sales on some batteries and useful tools for Black Friday and this year’s holiday shopping season.
The battery deals stood out as the most tempting to me. You can now grab a two-pack of XC5.0 batteries, plus a charger, for $129—that’s almost $270 off the normal list price! Then there’s also a hugely powerful Forge battery is discounted to almost half price. There’s already a good crop of other deals live, too. Check them out below.
$129: Milwaukee XC5.0 Battery 2-Pack + Charger (normally $397!)See It
$134: Milwaukee Red Lithium XC8.0 Battery (normally $250!)See It
Early Black Friday Deals on Milwaukee Tools at Walmart
- $229.99: Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2 in. High Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring You save $69.01
- $169.99: Milwaukee M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit (Hammer Drill & Impact Driver) You save $100.00
- $169.99: Milwaukee M12 FUEL 3/8 in. Stubby Impact Wrench (Tool Only) You save $59.01
- $169.00: Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6.0Ah System Starter Kit You save $130.00
- $159.99: Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2 in. Mid-Torque Impact Wrench with Friction Ring You save $120.00
- $164.00: Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) You save $135.00
- $174.98: Milwaukee M12 FUEL 1/2 in. Stubby Impact Wrench (Tool Only) You save $52.49
- $134.00: Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3/8 in. Compact Impact Wrench with Friction Ring You save $150.00
- $134.00: Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM FORGE XC 8.0Ah Battery Pack You save $115.00
- $129.99: Milwaukee M12 3/8 in. Ratchet Tool Kit You save $69.01
- $129.00: Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit You save $268.00
- $121.99: Milwaukee M18 REDLITHIUM XC 5.0Ah Extended Capacity Battery Pack (2-Pack) You save $147.01
- $109.00: Milwaukee M18 FUEL Hex Cordless Impact Driver You save $70.00
- $77.95: Milwaukee M12 REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 5.0Ah Battery You save $51.05
- $32.99: Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE Impact Duty Drill & Drive Set (60-Piece) You save $18.67
Our friends over at Bob Vila, the home improvement site, found even more Milwaukee Walmart deals. I’ll dump their rundown too in case you’re into working on things besides cars!
More Milwaukee Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart Spotted by Bob Vila
Milwaukee M12 FUEL 3 Inch Compact Cut Off Tool $115.99
$149
Precise, powerful, and easy to handle. This Milwaukee M12 tool slices through tile, PVC, and sheet metal with a reversible blade and adjustable guard for control and safety on the job or for DIY projects.
Milwaukee Shockwave 45-Piece Impact Duty Bit Set $20.99
$33
Drills & Drivers
These cordless workhorses deliver the torque and precision Milwaukee is known for. They’re ideal for DIY projects or heavy workshop use.
- Milwaukee M18 1/4 Inch Cordless Hex Impact Driver $59.95 $
88.34
- Milwaukee M12 12V FUEL 1/2 Inch Hammer Drill Driver $73.50 $
90.99
Impact & Ratchet Tools
Compact, high-torque designs that tighten, loosen, and reach spaces larger wrenches can’t. And each one is built for the long haul.
- Milwaukee M12 3/8 Inch Ratchet Kit with Battery and Charger $129.99 $
199.00
- Milwaukee M12 3/8 Inch Stubby Impact Wrench Brushless $169.98 $
220.97
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1/2 Inch Mid Torque Impact Wrench $159.00 $
279.00
Saws & Cutting Tools
Whether you’re cutting metal studs or PVC pipe, these tools combine speed, accuracy, and low vibration for smoother results.
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL Sawzall Reciprocating Saw $139.00
$229.00
- Milwaukee M12 HACKZALL Reciprocating Saw $69.00 $
119.00
Accessories & Kits
Blades, bits, and hole saws extend the life of your core tools and keep you ready for any task. Plus, they’re at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.
These prices were accurate at the time of publication, but may have changed by the time you find this story.