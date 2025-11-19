Get $400 Worth of Milwaukee Batteries for $129 and More Tool Deals at Walmart During This Early Black Friday Sale

Tools, batteries, and accessories from Milwaukee are already on sale for Black Friday on Walmart's website.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

0
Two large tool batteries with a charger.
Milwaukee, edited by the author

You won’t find many Milwaukee tools on the shelves at your local Walmart store, but online, it’s a different story. Walmart.com is always worth checking for good prices on red tools, and it’s already ramping up sales on some batteries and useful tools for Black Friday and this year’s holiday shopping season.

The battery deals stood out as the most tempting to me. You can now grab a two-pack of XC5.0 batteries, plus a charger, for $129—that’s almost $270 off the normal list price! Then there’s also a hugely powerful Forge battery is discounted to almost half price. There’s already a good crop of other deals live, too. Check them out below.

$129: Milwaukee XC5.0 Battery 2-Pack + Charger (normally $397!)
$134: Milwaukee Red Lithium XC8.0 Battery (normally $250!)
Early Black Friday Deals on Milwaukee Tools at Walmart

Our friends over at Bob Vila, the home improvement site, found even more Milwaukee Walmart deals. I’ll dump their rundown too in case you’re into working on things besides cars!

More Milwaukee Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart Spotted by Bob Vila

Milwaukee M12 FUEL 3 Inch Compact Cut Off Tool $115.99 $149

Precise, powerful, and easy to handle. This Milwaukee M12 tool slices through tile, PVC, and sheet metal with a reversible blade and adjustable guard for control and safety on the job or for DIY projects.

Milwaukee Shockwave 45-Piece Impact Duty Bit Set $20.99 $33

Drills & Drivers

These cordless workhorses deliver the torque and precision Milwaukee is known for. They’re ideal for DIY projects or heavy workshop use.

Impact & Ratchet Tools

Compact, high-torque designs that tighten, loosen, and reach spaces larger wrenches can’t. And each one is built for the long haul.

Saws & Cutting Tools

Whether you’re cutting metal studs or PVC pipe, these tools combine speed, accuracy, and low vibration for smoother results.

Accessories & Kits

Blades, bits, and hole saws extend the life of your core tools and keep you ready for any task. Plus, they’re at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.

These prices were accurate at the time of publication, but may have changed by the time you find this story. Into deal hunting? Check out all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping holiday deal-finds at our special BF/CM hub page!