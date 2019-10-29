Best 4-Bike Hitch Racks: Transport All Your Bikes in One Trip
Great options for keeping your bikes in tow while you are on the move
- Best OverallHollywood Racks 4-Bike Hitch Mount RackSummarySummaryA heavy-duty hitch bike rack that fits on 2-inch hitch receivers and can hold four bikes weighing 50 pounds each.ProsPros
Easily folds flat against a car. Comes pre-assembled. It can accommodate 60-inch and 72-inch wheels. It features a theft-deterrent and secure bike locking system.ConsCons
It can only fit in a 2-inch hitch receiver. More expensive than most hitch rack.
- Best ValueAllen Sports 4-Bike Hitch RackSummarySummaryAn affordable and secure hitch rack that fits on a 2-inch hitch receiver and can fit four or five bikes.ProsPros
Has foldable carry arms. It comes with individual tie-downs for each bike. It can accommodate a wide range of bike frames and designs. Quick installation.ConsCons
It has a low weight capacity of only 140 pounds. Can’t fit on trailers.
- Honorable MentionTyger Auto 4-Bike Hitch Carrier RackSummarySummaryA sturdy hitch rack with soft cushion protectors that fits dual-arm bikes with 1.25 or 2-inch hitch receivers.ProsPros
Has easy-to-use ratchet buckles. E-coated for rust resistance. It can be folded when not in use. Protects your bike frames from collision damage. Installs in minutes.ConsCons
The straps may loosen with frequent use. The bikes may sway back and forth noisily.