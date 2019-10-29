Best 4-Bike Hitch Racks: Transport All Your Bikes in One Trip

Tips

Confirm that your car has a steady hitch receiver before attaching the hitch rack. If you have a rusty, corroded, or broken piece, then it may not be the best for the job.

Take note of the weight limit of your bike rack. It’s usually written in the manual or any other document that comes with it. You risk dropping your bikes or dragging them on the road if you exceed the rack’s weight limit.

Not all vehicles come with a hitch receiver. Do not drill holes in your car to mount the rack. It may not hold steady. Visit your nearest mechanic to have an aftermarket hitch receiver installed on your car.

Bikes come with different designs. There are some that have long handlebars or frames that may not fit on a hitch rack. Consider buying a roof rack for transporting them.

Bike hitch racks only secure the bike frame. Consider buying extra straps for securing the handlebar and tires to prevent them from turning and hitting your vehicle.

FAQs

Q: What is a hitch receiver?

A: A hitch receiver is a rectangular tube that’s bolted on the underside of the rear of a vehicle. It’s the place where you attach a hitch for hooking a trailer, a bike rack, or anything else that needs to be towed.

Q: How can I tell the size of the hitch receiver I have?

A: Measure the inner tube of the hitch receiver to get the size. Most passenger cars have a one or 1 ¼-inch receiver. SUVs and pickups have a two or 2 ½-inch receiver, and new select pickups have a 3-inch receiver.

Q: Do I need a special adapter to attach the hitch rack?

A: When in doubt, consult the rack installation manual to know if you need any special adapter. But ideally, racks with a hitch of Class II and above do not need special adapters for installation. Such hitches are rated at 500 pounds and above.

Q: Can I access my trunk?

A: A bike rack holding about four bikes at the rear of your vehicle will definitely block your access to the trunk. It may also block your brake lights and license plate. Get everything you need from the trunk before you stack up the bikes.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Hollywood Racks 4-Bike Hitch Mount Rack. It’s a safe rack that won’t damage your vehicle.

Our budget pick is the Allen Sports 4-Bike Hitch Rack. It’s affordable and installing it is quick and easy.