Best 4-Bike Hitch Racks: Transport All Your Bikes in One Trip

Great options for keeping your bikes in tow while you are on the move

By Norah Tarichia
Are you going on an adventurous trip and need your bike for some short rides? Or perhaps you are making an interstate move and need to relocate with your bike. Whatever the reason, a high-quality bike hitch rack can help you safely secure your bike on your vehicle. If you have about four bikes, you can use any of the options in our buying guide.

  • Best Overall
    Hollywood Racks 4-Bike Hitch Mount Rack
    Summary
    A heavy-duty hitch bike rack that fits on 2-inch hitch receivers and can hold four bikes weighing 50 pounds each.
    Pros
    Easily folds flat against a car. Comes pre-assembled. It can accommodate 60-inch and 72-inch wheels. It features a theft-deterrent and secure bike locking system.

    Cons
    It can only fit in a 2-inch hitch receiver. More expensive than most hitch rack.

  • Best Value
    Allen Sports 4-Bike Hitch Rack
    Summary
    An affordable and secure hitch rack that fits on a 2-inch hitch receiver and can fit four or five bikes.
    Pros
    Has foldable carry arms. It comes with individual tie-downs for each bike. It can accommodate a wide range of bike frames and designs. Quick installation.

    Cons
    It has a low weight capacity of only 140 pounds. Can’t fit on trailers.

  • Honorable Mention
    Tyger Auto 4-Bike Hitch Carrier Rack
    Summary
    A sturdy hitch rack with soft cushion protectors that fits dual-arm bikes with 1.25 or 2-inch hitch receivers.
    Pros
    Has easy-to-use ratchet buckles. E-coated for rust resistance. It can be folded when not in use. Protects your bike frames from collision damage. Installs in minutes.

    Cons
    The straps may loosen with frequent use. The bikes may sway back and forth noisily.

Tips

  • Confirm that your car has a steady hitch receiver before attaching the hitch rack. If you have a rusty, corroded, or broken piece, then it may not be the best for the job. 
  • Take note of the weight limit of your bike rack. It’s usually written in the manual or any other document that comes with it. You risk dropping your bikes or dragging them on the road if you exceed the rack’s weight limit. 
  • Not all vehicles come with a hitch receiver. Do not drill holes in your car to mount the rack. It may not hold steady. Visit your nearest mechanic to have an aftermarket hitch receiver installed on your car. 
  • Bikes come with different designs. There are some that have long handlebars or frames that may not fit on a hitch rack. Consider buying a roof rack for transporting them. 
  • Bike hitch racks only secure the bike frame. Consider buying extra straps for securing the handlebar and tires to prevent them from turning and hitting your vehicle. 

FAQs

Q: What is a hitch receiver?

A: A hitch receiver is a rectangular tube that’s bolted on the underside of the rear of a vehicle. It’s the place where you attach a hitch for hooking a trailer, a bike rack, or anything else that needs to be towed.

Q: How can I tell the size of the hitch receiver I have? 

A: Measure the inner tube of the hitch receiver to get the size. Most passenger cars have a one or 1 ¼-inch receiver. SUVs and pickups have a two or 2 ½-inch receiver, and new select pickups have a 3-inch receiver.

Q: Do I need a special adapter to attach the hitch rack?

A: When in doubt, consult the rack installation manual to know if you need any special adapter. But ideally, racks with a hitch of Class II and above do not need special adapters for installation. Such hitches are rated at 500 pounds and above. 

Q: Can I access my trunk?

A: A bike rack holding about four bikes at the rear of your vehicle will definitely block your access to the trunk. It may also block your brake lights and license plate. Get everything you need from the trunk before you stack up the bikes. 

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Hollywood Racks 4-Bike Hitch Mount Rack. It’s a safe rack that won’t damage your vehicle. 

Our budget pick is the Allen Sports 4-Bike Hitch Rack. It’s affordable and installing it is quick and easy.

