Best Short Cuff Motorcycle Gloves: Ride With Style And Comfort

Tips

It is essential to buy gloves that are a perfect fit for your hands. If the gloves do not fit perfectly, the palm sides of the gloves can fold up and strain the hands, making it uncomfortable and difficult to maintain a firm grip on the handlebars.

Watch for European sizing in the product details. If you have never ordered gloves online, we suggest you measure your hand to find the perfect fit.

Clean your leather gloves by turning them inside out and using a damp cloth. Do not use hot water or cleaning agents, and let them dry naturally.

FAQs

Q: What are the advantages of short-cuff motorcycle gloves?

A: Short-cuff motorcycle gloves are much more convenient to use than mid-cuff and gauntlet gloves. They are easy to put on and take off and ideal for everyday commuting.

Q: How do I measure my hand for motorcycle gloves?

A: Use a measuring tape to measure the width of your hand. Lay your hand flat with the fingers together. Wrap the tape around your hand below the knuckles, excluding the thumb. This is the measurement. You can round it off to the nearest half-inch.

Q: Can I wash my motorcycle gloves in a washing machine?

A: It depends on the material. Check the product manual for detailed washing instructions. Leather absorbs liquid and once it’s dried, it gets stiffer and loses its shape. Therefore, it is inadvisable to wash leather gloves in a washing machine.

Final Thoughts

The Harley-Davidson Cyrus Insulated Waterproof Gloves are the most stylish, high-quality, and durable short cuff motorcycle gloves.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ILM Air Flow Leather Motorcycle Gloves.