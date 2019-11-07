Best Short Cuff Motorcycle Gloves: Ride With Style And Comfort
These are the most stylish, high-quality, and comfortable short cuff motorcycle gloves
- Best OverallHarley-Davidson Cyrus Insulated Waterproof GlovesSummarySummary
This snug pair of gloves from Harley-Davidson protect you from the cold and are also waterproof.ProsPros
These gloves feature industry-leading 3M Thinsulate insulation for ultimate protection against wet and cold. They’re made from high-quality cowhide leather that doesn’t get knotted up when gripping the throttle.ConsCons
They are pricey. Also, the gloves do not have ventilation, and hence cannot be used in hot weather.
- Best ValueILM Air Flow Leather Motorcycle GlovesSummarySummary
These unisex short-cuff motorcycle gloves are designed to be used in warm weather.ProsPros
The gloves feature an external protection shell for the knuckles, palm, fingers, back, and side of the hand. They have a double leather layer and added foam for shock absorption.ConsCons
Some customers report that the gloves are not very durable. They are not suitable for winter riding.
- Honorable MentionAlpinestars SMX-1 Air Street Motorcycle GlovesSummarySummary
This pair of gloves from the well-known motorcycle accessories brand Alpinestars has excellent ventilation and is very durable.ProsPros
The gloves have a 3D mesh on top that provides optimized airflow. They feature a hard knuckle protector and reinforced palm and the upper hand. The fingertips are touchscreen compatible and can be used with smartphones and GPS devices.ConsCons
The mesh fabric can get damaged easily. The gloves are unsuitable for riding in cold weather due to excellent airflow.