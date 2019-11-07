Best Short Cuff Motorcycle Gloves: Ride With Style And Comfort

These are the most stylish, high-quality, and comfortable short cuff motorcycle gloves

By Ashutosh Bhosale
Motorcycle gloves are designed for comfort and protection from harsh weather conditions. Depending on their type and design, they also help reduce the impact on your hands in case of an accident. If you like to keep a low profile and don’t like the idea of arm-length gloves, short cuff motorcycle gloves are the way to go. Since there are a ton of options to choose from, we’ve narrowed it down to these three best short-cuff motorcycle gloves so you don’t have to.

  • Best Overall
    Harley-Davidson Cyrus Insulated Waterproof Gloves
    Summary
    This snug pair of gloves from Harley-Davidson protect you from the cold and are also waterproof.

    Pros
    These gloves feature industry-leading 3M Thinsulate insulation for ultimate protection against wet and cold. They’re made from high-quality cowhide leather that doesn’t get knotted up when gripping the throttle.

    Cons
    They are pricey. Also, the gloves do not have ventilation, and hence cannot be used in hot weather.

  • Best Value
    ILM Air Flow Leather Motorcycle Gloves
    Summary
    These unisex short-cuff motorcycle gloves are designed to be used in warm weather.

    Pros
    The gloves feature an external protection shell for the knuckles, palm, fingers, back, and side of the hand. They have a double leather layer and added foam for shock absorption.

    Cons
    Some customers report that the gloves are not very durable. They are not suitable for winter riding.

  • Honorable Mention
    Alpinestars SMX-1 Air Street Motorcycle Gloves
    Summary
    This pair of gloves from the well-known motorcycle accessories brand Alpinestars has excellent ventilation and is very durable.

    Pros
    The gloves have a 3D mesh on top that provides optimized airflow. They feature a hard knuckle protector and reinforced palm and the upper hand. The fingertips are touchscreen compatible and can be used with smartphones and GPS devices.

    Cons
    The mesh fabric can get damaged easily. The gloves are unsuitable for riding in cold weather due to excellent airflow.

Tips

  • It is essential to buy gloves that are a perfect fit for your hands. If the gloves do not fit perfectly, the palm sides of the gloves can fold up and strain the hands, making it uncomfortable and difficult to maintain a firm grip on the handlebars.
  • Watch for European sizing in the product details. If you have never ordered gloves online, we suggest you measure your hand to find the perfect fit.
  • Clean your leather gloves by turning them inside out and using a damp cloth. Do not use hot water or cleaning agents, and let them dry naturally.

FAQs

Q: What are the advantages of short-cuff motorcycle gloves?

A: Short-cuff motorcycle gloves are much more convenient to use than mid-cuff and gauntlet gloves. They are easy to put on and take off and ideal for everyday commuting. 

Q: How do I measure my hand for motorcycle gloves?

A: Use a measuring tape to measure the width of your hand. Lay your hand flat with the fingers together. Wrap the tape around your hand below the knuckles, excluding the thumb. This is the measurement. You can round it off to the nearest half-inch.

Q: Can I wash my motorcycle gloves in a washing machine?

A:  It depends on the material. Check the product manual for detailed washing instructions. Leather absorbs liquid and once it’s dried, it gets stiffer and loses its shape. Therefore, it is inadvisable to wash leather gloves in a washing machine.

Final Thoughts

The Harley-Davidson Cyrus Insulated Waterproof Gloves are the most stylish, high-quality, and durable short cuff motorcycle gloves.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the ILM Air Flow Leather Motorcycle Gloves.

