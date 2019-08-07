Best Motorcycle Lift Tables: Secure Your Bike on a Steady Platform

You don’t always have to get on your knees when repairing or maintaining your motorcycle. You can use a motorcycle lift table to get your bike to a comfortable height to work on. Lift tables are flat steel plates with a textured surface and locking mechanism that holds your bike in place. They also feature compressed air systems or hydraulics that lift or lower the motorbike to a suitable height. If haven’t already purchased a motorcycle lift for your garage, here’s a rundown of the best motorcycle lifts on the market today.

Benefits of a Motorcycle Lift Table Storage. Motorcycle lifts tables make for safe and convenient storage spaces for your bike if you would like to put it away during winter. It prevents the tires from losing air pressure, and you will have your bike in the same condition when the season is over. They can also be used for bikes waiting to be sold at motorcycle shops.

Under $100: Lift tables within this range typically come in smaller dimensions but don't compromise on safety. Most are scissor lifts that have a small lifting range and a compact design suitable for home garages.

$100 and over: Expect to find high-end electric and hydraulic lifts within this range. The lifts have larger dimensions, a larger lifting range, and feature additional safety features to guarantee the safety and security of your motorcycle. Key Features Size The length and width of the motorcycle-raising platform is important. Choose a platform with larger dimensions of about 110 by 80 inches if you have a large bike. However, there are some high-end lift tables with smaller dimensions, but they can lift bikes weighing a bit over 1,000 pounds. Construction The overall construction of the lift should be stable enough to handle a motorcycle. Most lifts are made from steel since it's a strong and durable material. The lift should have a finish that's oil and dust resistant for a clean work environment and a rubber platform for enhanced stability when the motorcycle is on top. Capacity Lift tables have a maximum weight that they can accommodate. This will help you determine what type of bike you can lift on it. Some have less than a 500-pound lifting capacity while others have a generous lifting capacity of 4,000 pounds. However, you should keep in mind that the higher the lifting capacity, the heavier the lift. Other Considerations Lifting Height: A lift with an adjustable lifting height offers the user the convenience of adjusting the height of the motorcycle to a comfortable working position. Most lift tables can be raised to a maximum of 30 inches and a three-inch minimum height.

Safety Features: Look into the additional features that promote the safety of the lifting mechanism. This may include a rubber platform, locking mechanisms, and side extensions to promote maximum stability of the platform. Best Motorcycle Lift Table Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Lift Table Overall: Black Widow MC-JACK Steel Motorcycle Jack

A lift with an adjustable lifting height offers the user the convenience of adjusting the height of the motorcycle to a comfortable working position. Most lift tables can be raised to a maximum of 30 inches and a three-inch minimum height. Safety Features: Look into the additional features that promote the safety of the lifting mechanism. This may include a rubber platform, locking mechanisms, and side extensions to promote maximum stability of the platform. Best Motorcycle Lift Table Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Motorcycle Lift Table Overall: Black Widow MC-JACK Steel Motorcycle Jack

The Black Widow lift has a small and lightweight profile that’s only 30 pounds, but it can hold up to 1,100 pounds. That’s mainly due to its heavy-duty steel construction that’s topped off with an elegant, shiny, black powder coat. The jack can lift to a maximum height of 16.25 inches and goes as low as 3.25 inches. However, the lifting height can be increased by another three inches with the help of its two adjustable adapters. The lift has a rectangular platform that’s 17.8 inches long and 6 inches wide. It’s fitted with a jack foot on each side for maximum stability, and the top of the platform is fitted with two rubber-lined cradles for the front and rear tire. The rubber cradles prevent the steel platform from scratching your undercarriage. This scissor lift is operated simply by connecting the hex handle to the hex nut and turning it to raise or lower the lift. A major drawback of the lift is that the rubber cradles are the only support system for the bike. It may not feel stable for heavier bikes, and you risk damaging your motorcycle in case you accidentally knock it over. Also, you may have a hard time turning the hex handle when the lift is at a lower position. Despite that, the Black Widow lift can be used to lift sport bikes, cruisers, and the majority of off-road bikes. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Motorcycle Lift Table: Extreme Max Motorcycle Scissor Jack

This is a compact lift with a maximum lifting weight capacity of 1,100 pounds. It has a center-left design that leaves most parts of your bike accessible for maintenance or washing purposes. The platform has rubber padding to prevent slipping, to protect the paintwork, and for enhanced stability. The rectangular platform measures 15.2 inches by 9 inches, and the scissor lift stretches to a height of 14 inches and folds down to about 3 inches in height. The lift is made of long-lasting, heavy-duty steel that’s oil-, grease-, and dirt-resistant. It also has a smooth and shiny finish that’s easy to clean up. Also, the unit is easy to use as you lift and lower the table by simply rotating the metal sleeve. The manufacturer includes a user manual with maintenance and repair instructions. The lift is covered by a one-year warranty. A drawback of the product is that some important accessories that make operating the tool more easily are sold separately. For instance, it has room for a dolly tray that slides under the jack and needs a 7/8 inch socket to operate the jack, but both units are sold separately. Also, the product doesn’t come with assembly instructions, and the higher it goes the more wobbly it gets. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Motorcycle Lift Table Honorable Mention: Pit Posse Scissor Lift Table

