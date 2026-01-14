Get 35% off One of My Favorite Tire Inflators Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Every garage needs at least one decent tire inflator on hand, and this is a great price on a good unit. Amazon’s doing a 35% off deal on the Etenwolf Vortex S6—a nice inflator that’s well-made and loaded with features you want.

Save $55: Etenwolf Vortex S6 is 35% off See It

I actually only learned about Etenwolf somewhat recently. I’ve been working at an off-road driving school near where I live, and the guys over there all run these. They let me try one out a couple of weeks ago, and I was very impressed. The build quality’s great, and they inflate pretty quickly. You can run it off a 12-volt outlet or charge its internal lithium battery to use it cordless style. It can pump up to 160 psi (much more than you’ll need for tires) and has an auto-stop function so you can set-and-forget to whatever air pressure you want.

I’m still running an old Ryobi trigger-style inflator, but I’ve been eyeing these Etenwolf units ever since my buddies showed them to me. Looks like today might be the day to pounce!

While I was looking at deals, I also noticed that the Etenwolf pressure gauge is half off (might as well add to cart at just $7.58). Also, less related but still cool, the Bestek Power Inverter I have and really like is on sale too (29% off), and is great to have if you find yourself wanting to charge cameras or computers on the move.