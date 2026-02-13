Get 60% off Portable Power Stations This Presidents Day on Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bluetti and Jackery, two big brands in portable power (battery bricks you can take camping or use as a home backup in an outage), are running spectacular sales on Amazon for Presidents Day. If you’ve been thinking about grabbing one, now’s the time.

I’ve done hands-on testing with Bluetti power stations and been really impressed with the fit and finish on its products. Jackery is consistently a reader favorite.

60% Off: Bluetti Elite 200 V2 (Save over $1,000!) See It

51% Off: Bluetti Elite 100 V2 (Save $400) See It

35% Off: Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 (Save $420) See It

22% Off: Jackery Solar Generator 300 + 40W Solar Panel See It

34% Off: Jackery Explorer 240D Power Bank See It

Portable power blocks are great for overland vehicle builds, where you might want to run equipment at camp without draining your vehicle battery. They can also come in handy if you do track days or car shows and need some parking-lot power. And of course, they’re nice to have around in the event of home power outages, or even if you’ve got a decent-sized property and want to be able to run plug-in stuff away from the house.

All this stuff is usually quite expensive. So when they go on sale for half off the list price, that’s your cue to pounce! My favorite buys are listed above, but make sure to check out the Bluetti and Jackery Amazon stores today to see the whole range of options.