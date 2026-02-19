Free Parts and 20% off Your Whole Order: Good Deals Going at Advance Auto Parts

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Advance Auto Parts is a great retailer to keep an eye on these days; it’s in the midst of a light rebrand and significant restructuring. Why should you care as a consumer? Sweet, sweet sales, baby.

Right now, Advance is doing a nice little “free brake pads with rotors” deal (you really ought to replace both together). Even more compelling: Advance Auto Parts is currently offering 15% off all online orders over $35, and 20% off all orders over $100 with the discount code “GETPARTS.”

As you’ll know all too well if you’ve ever bought car parts before, it’s very easy to spend $100. So you should have no problem taking advantage of this sale if your car needs any love.

Advance Auto Parts happens to be one of the more prevalent brick-and-mortar car parts places where I live in rural New York, so I take advantage of its “buy online, pick up in store” arrangement fairly often. That lets me snag promotions and skip straight to the counter without waiting for something to arrive in the mail.

Check out Advance’s offerings today and see what you can score at a discount! Top tip—the “20% off” deal tops out at $50 in savings according to the terms and conditions—so if you have a huge order, you might have better luck splitting it into multiple orders to really squeeze the most out of the promo. Happy wrenching.