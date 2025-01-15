You Can Get Killer Deals at Advance Auto Parts Stores Now That They’re Closing

Advance Auto Parts is closing over 700 stores and shuttering its West Coast operations. But rather than ship the remaining inventory to the East Coast, it’s holding what can best be summed up as liquidation sales, and there are some amazing deals to be found if you’re patient.

While the brand’s website doesn’t provide information about the close-out sales, Reddit posts also spotted by The Autopian detail some of the deals that enthusiasts across the nation have scored in the past few weeks. User A-S-ISO_Man purchased $1,488.33 worth of parts for a Ford Expedition and a Mazda CX-9 for $288.38. The haul included CV axles, calipers, brake pads, plus miscellaneous items like air filters.

Another user paid $10.40 for a first-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata starter. That’s like the price of a Big Mac meal.

Moving over to a subreddit dedicated to folks who off-road a Lexus GX, user OK-Application-5778 grabbed a haul of parts that includes a pair of front calipers for $5.50 a piece, a pair of rear calipers priced at $4.60 each, a rack and pinion assembly for $49, and a can of brake cleaner for $2.75. The same user said that even the core charge was waived.

Browsing through Reddit, it sounds like closing Advance Auto Parts stores are offering 90% to 95% discounts. Everyone loves a good deal, and the stores liquidating their inventory have been totally swamped. Some are only letting two customers in at a time, according to The Autopian, so you might have to wait in line to get the parts you need for the winter project you’ve fallen behind on at a fraction of what it normally costs.

If you’ve got time, it’s worth it. Where else can you buy a caliper for less than the cost of a cheeseburger? You’ll pay more even if you get one used.

Tragically, several Reddit users noted that batteries are not on sale, so you’ll have to pay full price for one. And, depending on where you live, it might be too late. One user visited seven stores in Minnesota and said that all of them were “cleaned out.”

