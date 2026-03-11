You Can Buy The Single-Cab Jeep Gladiator of Your Dreams Thanks to This Work Truck Manufacturer

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Full disclosure: I’m a Jeep Gladiator fan. Sure, it’s overpriced, cramped and just a little bit extra compared to more generic midsize pickups , but I’m one of those weird people who actually enjoys driving a Wrangler, so take everything I just said with a grain of salt. Not everybody is quite so enamored with it as I am, and many of them will tell you that it’s simply because the they don’t like the proportions of a double-cab Jeep pickup. Well, those folks are in luck.

Meet the Acela Trucks Dispatcher 4×4, which ditches the four-door/short-bed arrangement found on the standard Gladiator for a single cab and a massive 7’x5′ flat-load bed. And not only does it look the part, but the Dispatcher 4×4 is made more capable by the conversion. Payload capacity maxes out at 3,001 pounds (depending on installed accessories) vs. just 1,720 lbs for a factory Gladiator. And since the Dispatcher includes the Gladiator’s upgraded 4.10:1 final drive ratio (and its Dana 44 front/rear axles), it maintains its 7,700-pound maximum tow rating.

If there’s any “bad” news here, it’s that Acela advertises the Dispatcher only with the Gladiator’s standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and 8-speed automatic gearbox. If you were hoping for a diesel engine and a manual gearbox, well, sorry, but you can at least option it with a winch, bed rail kit, snow plow, dump bed and all sorts of other stuff.

Acela says the Dispatcher is built on a “modified” Gladiator frame (I’ve reached out for details) and can be configured with the standard bed or as a chassis cab for end-user customization. The company is pitching it as a more compact and maneuverable alternative to a factory half-ton pickup, and with that huge bed and those payload numbers, it appears to fit the bill.

“The Dispatcher delivers higher payload and superior maneuverability compared to half- ton pickup trucks, all on a compact chassis at a significantly lower price point — even lower than some worksite UTVs,” company president David Ronsen said in Acela’s announcement. “It gives Acela a powerful platform to support our customers’ critical missions.”

The Dispatcher goes on sale starting in April. There’s no price listed on the company’s site, but I would expect it to be less costly than some of Acela’s more exotic offerings. If I hear anything back, I’ll update this post.

