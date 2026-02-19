How To Get an $80 Rebate on Bridgestone WeatherPeak Tires

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

TireRack is running an instant-rebate deal through the end of February on sets of four Bridgestone WeatherPeak all-season touring tires. Get $80 back when you order them through tirerack.com.

Instant Rebate on Bridgestone WeatherPeak See It

The WeatherPeaks came out a couple of years ago, and while they’re not made for high-performance driving, TireRack concluded that they’re “pleasant on the road, confident in the snow, and reasonably quiet.” They’re available in a large range of sizes (15″ through 20″).

An example of normal pricing: They list for $255.99 each in the OE size for a 2024 Toyota RAV4, so with the rebate, a set of four comes down to $943.96. The deal applies to full sets of Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires bought from Tire Rack’s in-stock inventory. The offer’s valid until 11:59 p.m. EST February 28, 2026.

Here’s a quick tour of the tires as presented by TireRack: