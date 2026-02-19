How To Get an $80 Rebate on Bridgestone WeatherPeak Tires

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
TireRack is running an instant-rebate deal through the end of February on sets of four Bridgestone WeatherPeak all-season touring tires. Get $80 back when you order them through tirerack.com.
The WeatherPeaks came out a couple of years ago, and while they’re not made for high-performance driving, TireRack concluded that they’re “pleasant on the road, confident in the snow, and reasonably quiet.” They’re available in a large range of sizes (15″ through 20″).
An example of normal pricing: They list for $255.99 each in the OE size for a 2024 Toyota RAV4, so with the rebate, a set of four comes down to $943.96. The deal applies to full sets of Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires bought from Tire Rack’s in-stock inventory. The offer’s valid until 11:59 p.m. EST February 28, 2026.
Here’s a quick tour of the tires as presented by TireRack: