Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Finally Gets Factory Winch With Shadow Ops Package

Believe it or not, the Jeep Gladiator has never been offered with a factory winch before now. What’s stranger is that no stock midsize truck has ever come fitted with one, even with the recent surge of hi-po off-roaders like the Chevy Colorado ZR2. Jeep is fixing that with a package it calls Shadow Ops, and it’s exclusively available on the top-shelf Rubicon trim.

There’s more to the Shadow Ops package than the Warn winch, which we’ll get to in a bit. It’s worth shouting out just how cleanly the big ol’ spool is incorporated into the steel bumper. Anybody can slap one of these onto the front of their rig, but if you’re running a brand new Gladiator Rubicon, you probably don’t want it looking like an eyesore. This one is tucked in nicely between a set of recovery hooks, stopping just shy of the seven-slot grille and looking tough with the cable at the ready.

This special new Gladiator Rubicon variant is color-matched from front to back, other than the satin black grille for contrast. The fender flares and three-piece Freedom Top match nicely, and Jeep points out that while the Shadow Ops package costs $4,995, that’s apparently just $2,605 more than you’d pay anyway for body-color parts. You’re essentially paying for the slick winch integration and the unique badging.

While I can do without the kitschy branding, this might very well be the ultimate version of the Gladiator until the 392 V8 variant drops. Jeep has stayed true to its pickup as a specialized trail rig—I know the Mojave exists, but still—and a winch is one of the first upgrades owners make when they take their trucks into the woods. When you combine big tires, a disconnecting sway bar with push-button controls, and a mighty strong cable to pull you out of whatever mess you get into, not much can stop you.

These Gladiators will start hitting dealerships in February 2026, so start saving your pennies now. What you’re looking at here is probably $60,000 all-in, if not more.

