2024 Jeep Gladiator Debuts With 12.3-Inch Touchscreen, New Grille, Tech Updates

The Gladiator has been a relative hit for Jeep since it first launched in 2019. Since it's basically a Wrangler pickup, Jeep customers have appreciated the combination of truck-like capabilities with tough looks, off-road prowess, and doors-off, top-down attitude. For 2024, the Jeep Gladiator gets a refreshed interior, new technology and safety features, and a fresh grille. Otherwise, it mostly remains the same.

For current Gladiator customers looking to trade in for the new model, the updated interior will be its biggest selling point, so let's start there. While most of the interior looks the same, it comes with updated tech, improved comfort, and added safety. All 2024 Gladiators now come with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which replaces the previously optional 8.4-inch screen. It's also now available with power seats that are said to be capable of withstanding water fording. First and second-row side curtain airbags are now standard, too.

The new touchscreen comes with a Jeep Adventure Guide that features expert-rated off-road trails, such as the Rubicon Trail in California, Hell's Revenge in Utah, and Jericho Mountain in New Hampshire. There are also five driver profiles—which store music, seat, and climate preferences—and over-the-air map updates.

While the Gladiator is still available in its usual Sport, Willys, Rubicon, and Mojave trims, there are two new, more extreme editions available: Mojave X and Rubicon X. Both the Mojave X and Rubicon X keep most of the equipment from their normal trims but add full-time transfer cases, integrated off-road cameras, and front and rear steel bumpers. The Willys trim gets a few new standard features, too, such as a rear-axle locker, Off-Road+ mode for both high and low-speed off-roading (including the ability to lock the rear axle in 4HI), and a trailer tow package with auxiliary switches. Its 7,700-pound towing capacity and 1,725-pound payload capacity are unchanged for all models, as well.

On the outside, a new seven-slot grille and new wheel designs separate the 2024 Gladiator from its pre-facelift self. It also comes with a trail-rated antenna integrated into the windshield.

The Gladiator's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 remains standard, making 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, and it retains its standard six-speed manual. The manual still has an 84:1 crawl ratio, while the optional eight-speed auto gets a 77:1 ratio. Sadly, the diesel engine option is now gone.

Everything Jeep Gladiator customers loved about the current car remains for 2024 but it gets some meaningful updates to keep customers coming back and maybe even gain some new ones.