Now the Jeep Gladiator Has Half Doors Just Like the Wrangler

The Jeep Gladiator was more or less willed into existence by off-roaders who miss the J-Series, Scramblers, and Commanches of yesteryear. Really, they just wanted a Jeep truck, and building one akin to the Wrangler seemed like the automaker's best shot at printing a whole lot of money. Of course, it was never going to stop there as the Wrangler still has some features that the pickup doesn't. Chalk another one up for enthusiasts, then, as they more or less talked Jeep into offering half doors for the Gladiator, too.

It's part of the truck's new Dual-Door Group option. As you probably guessed after reading the name, it comes with both full and half doors, though you really don't have to sacrifice anything when swapping for the latter. Jeep has made sure the half doors work like normal with power mirrors, blind-spot detection, passive and non-passive entry handles, and power locks.