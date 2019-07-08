Wisconsin Dealer Is Selling Jeep Gladiator 'Honcho J-10' Tribute Truck for $69,885

Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram shared on a recent Facebook post the decked-out 2020 Jeep Gladiator that's been outfitted to resemble the original Jeep J-10 pickup’s Honcho package from yesteryear. This vehicle was known for boasting features like Levi’s denim interior, a roll bar, and a paint job straight out of a Charlie’s Angels episode.

A Jeep dealership in Viroqua, Wisconsin is selling a customized Jeep Gladiator "Honcho J-10" tribute truck —a custom job so well executed it might just be better than the '70s original—for the eye-watering price of $69,885.

The new Honcho takes its appearance and other parts directly from the original, with a two-tone paint job, white steel wheels, and a black rollbar with yellow KC lights. There's also a bed-mounted spare tire holder (that we could most definitely do without). Unlike the old version, this custom Gladiator’s upgrades appear to be more than just cosmetic. The video’s presenter mentions Fox shocks, a lift kit, and other custom parts that have been added to the new Jeep to make it more closely resemble the old-school truck.

The Drive spoke with a salesperson from Sleepy Hollow Jeep, who confirmed no engine performance-enhancing accessories have been installed—only cosmetic and handling.

The Gladiator was introduced for the 2020 model year after a Jeep pickup truck was absent from the lineup for nearly 40 years. Though the new truck carries a strong resemblance to its legendary Jeep stablemate, the Wrangler, very few parts are actually shared between the two vehicles. It's currently offered exclusively with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 that makes 280 horsepower with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. Every Gladiator features four-wheel drive.

The price to pay for all the retro goodness sure is steep, but considering the average Gladiator is selling for $56,000, it's no surprise folks are willing to pay even more for originality and a piece of their childhood dream truck.