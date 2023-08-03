Hunt For Dinosaurs With Jeep’s Limited Edition Jurassic Park Graphics Package

Hold onto your butts, Jurassic Park fans. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie and Jeep's association with it, Wrangler and Gladiator owners can buy a Jurassic Park graphics package that transforms your normal Jeep into one that's ready to outrun a T-Rex. But move quickly, as there are only 100 units being made.

The graphics package is designed to mimic the famous YJ Wrangler from the original Jurassic Park movie, the same one that runs away from a T-Rex with a wounded Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) in the back. So it gets a Jurassic Park logo for each door, the number 18 for its fenders, and the name of your Jeep's trim level on the sides of the hood, written in the movie's famous font. There's even a Jurassic Park logo atop the shift knob. The graphics package is available for JL-generation Wranglers (2018-2024), the Wrangler 4xe (2021-2023), and the Gladiator (2020-2023). The different trim level stickers include Rubicon, Sahara, Willys, Mojave, Overland, and Wrangler.

Is this Jurassic Park graphics package just an easy way for Jeep to print some money, thanks to the movie association? Of course, it costs up to $650 for stickers, plus installation. There are Jeep enthusiasts that do this same thing to their Wranglers with aftermarket graphics, so Jeep likely wants a slice of that pie. Clever girl, indeed. Is it still kind of fun, though? Absolutely.

I'll admit, perhaps shamefully, that whenever I see someone's Wrangler with an aftermarket Jurassic Park livery, I smile. Spielberg's original movie floored me when I was a kid and that nostalgia makes it one of my all-time favorites. So seeing such a Wrangler puts a big dumb grin on my face and I can imagine some Wrangler owners feel the same way, which is why these packages will probably sell out quickly.

This package comes not long after Hot Wheels released a version of the Jurassic Park Jeep, which even has a little Jeff Goldblum on the back. The 100 limited edition graphics packages, numbered 00-99, should make any Jurassic Park-liveried Jeeps quite the hit on Bring a Trailer in a few years.