Viper V10-Swapped Jeep Wrangler Has 500 HP and a Clean Carfax

Was anyone else underwhelmed by the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392? It seemed like a compromised expression of Mopar's pathos of V8 All The Things, one that would've been purer with a supercharged Hellcat engine. Chrysler's brands trade on the baroque; Mopar's defining trait is the superlative. It's clearly something Jeep owners understand better than Jeep itself, which is why one had a super-Wrangler built with the V10 from a Dodge Ram SRT-10.

This Jeep, initially spotted by Motor Authority, was built by Burnsville Auto Body and Off-Road from a 2005 Wrangler Unlimited (LJ) and a 2006 Dodge Ram SRT-10 with under 33,000 miles on it. Its mammoth 8.3-liter V10 with Viper roots brings along 500 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque, which the Wrangler's drivetrain had to be thoroughly reinforced to withstand.