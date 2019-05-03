Police Looking for Idiot in Jeep Wrangler Who Destroyed Philly Nature Trail, Ran Over Turtle

Police are on the hunt for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler who vandalized a hiking trail by illegally off-roading at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Philadelphia. Staff spoke to ABC6 who said witnesses at the center spotted the Jeep on one of its prominent walking trails, not once, but twice.

According to reports, the Jeep was left abandoned after it attempted to cross through deep and thick mud, getting stuck in the process. Sadly, several toads and even a turtle were run over by the driver, with none of the animals surviving the attack.

"I was really taken back by the amount of damage that was done," the Director of Land and Facilities at the wildlife preserve Steve Goin told ABC6. "They really knew that they were in the wrong place.”

Officials at the park first witnessed the Jeep joyriding on the trails on March 29. Then the Jeep returned for a second attempt on April 7, which is when it got stuck. The Jeep, however, was supposedly recovered by the driver as it was no longer there on April 8.

The Schuylkill Center where the incident occurred is about 30 minutes north of Center City, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, running along the Schuylkill River and Interstate 76. The trail is only open to foot traffic. No public motor vehicles are allowed, including bicycles.

Police are counting on witnesses to come forward in hopes that the driver can be held responsible.