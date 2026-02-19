Get up to 60% off Heavy-Duty All-Weather Car Covers From Coverland Right Now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Coverland, which makes vehicle-specific fitted car covers, seat covers, and floor mats, is running some screaming deals. Right now you can score a $600 heavy-duty weatherproof cover for less than $250. Check out the Coverland site and put in your car’s year, make, and model to see the full catalog of offerings and discounts.

The brand is offering up to 60% off some of its best-selling covers. For example, a Coverland Premium Plus cover for a 2020 Ford F-150 SuperCrew, which lists at $600.00, is $239.95 this week. That cover is billed as waterproof and UV resistant, with anti-wind-gust strap locks and a soft, paint-safe interior lining. Plus, there’s built-in ventilation to prevent moisture buildup.

These covers can be ordered in plain and simple grey or black, or you can get them with different color racing stripes, which is kind of fun. That’d be especially helpful if you have multiple vehicles you like to keep under covers.

60% Off Car Covers See It

Coverland offers free shipping, a 10-year warranty, 24/7 product support, and if you still don’t like it, a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The brand’s custom-fitted floor mats are pretty cool, too—they’ve got a slightly subtle and somewhat abstract tire-tread pattern on them that gives them a little more personality than some other similar stuff on the market. Those are on sale, too—for example, a set for a 2022 Toyota 4Runner is marked down from $440.00 to just $219.95 as of this writing.

Coverland also has vehicle-specific fitted seat covers, in genuine leather, in more than 10 different colors, on sale. A black-with-red-stitching set for a 2015 Honda Civic that normally lists at $560 is now $279.95 while this promotion lasts.

50% Off Seat Covers See It

I have not used a product from this company yet personally, but the price and warranty with the specs I’m seeing here on these covers are extremely compelling. High-end car covers are almost always over $400. Take advantage of Coverland’s eagerness to get into your driveway and score a cover or two at a nice and substantial discount.