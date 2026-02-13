Rivian Projects 53% Growth in 2026, Stock Surges: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Quick, dense, and lacking filler, TDS gathers the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and puts them in one place. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

Somehow I’ve had no coffee and it’s definitely needed, so let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Headed into the weekend with the 2026 Lexus NX 350h AWD F Sport Handling and am finding myself surprised at how much bolstering there is on the F Sport-specific front seats every time I slide into them. The seats hug my no-so-large frame, though those bolsters are nowhere near as overstuffed as the standard seats in an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which deliver a bear hug.

📈 Rivian reported its fourth-quarter earnings and is projecting the smaller, less expensive R2 arriving in the coming months will increase vehicle deliveries by 53% in 2026; software revenue saved the automaker in 2025 and helped annual revenue grow by 8% beating Q4 Wall Street estimates leading to a surge in after hours stock trading.

🙈 The 2027 Volkswagen Atlas was teased in multicolor camouflage ahead of its New York auto show debut next month.

🇨🇦 Stellantis is talking with the Canadian government and union about what will happen with the automaker’s shuttered Brampton plant after Jeep Compass production was moved to the U.S.

🤖 Waymo is now reportedly trying to find DoorDash drivers to shut open robotaxi doors.

🧾 Genesis has expanded its U.S. dealership footprint to 84 showrooms.

💰 Sticker price shock is now sending more Americans searching for and buying basic and entry-level models over premium trims in a bid to save money.

🚕 Waymo’s next-gen robotaxi is ready for passengers and “high-volume production” after years of testing and validation.

