Ford CEO Says Automaker Couldn’t ‘Compete and Be Profitable’ With Sedans: TDS

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Tight, dense, and quick, TDS gathers the latest automotive news from around the world and places it in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

I’m still in Sweden, just interviewed a handful of Volvo executives, and am finishing up a cup of tea. Let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Nothing. But I did walk through the snow this morning, albeit carefully after only being four weeks post spine surgery.

🚗 Ford CEO Jim Farley said the automaker only makes trucks, SUVs, and a muscle car now and have no sedans in the lineup because, “we couldn’t find a way to compete and be profitable.”

😟 Acura dealers are dreading the two-year wait for a next-gen RDX and blame the situation on the automaker’s focus on a “stubborn” EV pursuit.

🔋 BMW is preparing to build some of its EVs in the U.S. after fixing a battery supply chain issue.

📈 Lamborghini reported a new sales record and credited its 2025 success to hybrids.

⭐️ The updated Mercedes-Benz S-Class will feature heated seat belts and an illuminated hood ornament.

🔋 The 2027 Kia Niro debuted with a fresh face and mild interior refresh to align the entry-level EV with its larger siblings.

🟠 Hyundai execs said they hope Magma will help grow Genesis sales by 650% in Europe.

🔌 A new Mercedes-Benz GLC 53 plug-in hybrid is reportedly on the way with an inline-six engine.

‼️ Ford recalled 119,075 vehicles due to an issue with their block heaters.

🤝 Aston Martin and Honda’s partnership might extend beyond F1 as the bosses said they are open to the idea of pursuing a road car project, though the companies are currently focused on launching the race car.

