Gridlife Has Been Sold — and the Deal Could Reshape Motorsport Culture

If you’re an amateur or semi-pro motorsports enthusiast even remotely active in the United States, you’ve probably heard of Gridlife. For the uninitiated, it’s an organization that puts on everything from amateur track days, to drift competitions, and full-blown, wheel-to-wheel racing, along with massive festivals comprising all of the above. Well, according to Grassroots Motorsports, it was just sold—and it’s not alone.

Gridlife has been scooped up by a newly formed ownership group calling itself F=ma (That’s Newton’s second law of motion, for those who aren’t mathematically inclined). Two other brands are joining it: The ID Agency (which represents several automakers in one capacity or another, along with other car-culture lifestyle brands) and Racer. The latter is probably more familiar to the motorsports crowd, as it operates Racer.com along with a multitude of other media platforms.

Simply, this new arrangement puts a motorsports outfit, a motorsports media platform, and a motorsports branding agency all under the same proverbial roof. Talk about a powerhouse.

And fear not, because F=ma isn’t a mere parade of suits. Its leadership team includes Chris Stewart and Michael Hurczyn (both of Gridlife), CJ Olivares and Victor Carrillo (of Racer and The ID Agency, respectively), and some additional heavy hitters: Chris Dyson (two-time ALMS champion and son of hall-of-fame IMSA driver Rob Dyson) and James Schiefer, who was a co-founder of Torque.TV. Even some of those who don’t explicitly list their motorsports credentials on F=ma’s team page have at least dabbled in wheel-to-wheel, such as Chris McMurray.

Gridlife hosts events all over the country, from Watkins Glen to Laguna Seca and many points in between. In the near term, F=ma says Gridlife participants won’t even notice the change. We’ll let you be the judge of that, eh?

