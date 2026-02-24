GM’s 10-Speed Transmission Recall Just Got Even Messier

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

With the arrival of 2026, we’ve entered a new chapter in GM’s 10-speed transmission recall saga. If you’re not familiar, GM is in the process of addressing faulty valve bodies in the gearboxes it installs in virtually every rear-wheel drive vehicle it builds going back half a decade. It’s a massive undertaking, and one GM has been tackling in stages—at times to the detriment of its customers.

GM has issued two new addenda. The first is another expansion of the campaign itself that ropes in some 2022 models that weren’t previously recalled; the second (and much smaller) is directed to a subset of customers who already had their transmission control modules reprogrammed to prevent rear-wheel lockups—only it turns out GM’s service techs installed the wrong version of the software, effectively defeating the purpose.

Let’s focus on the expansion first. GM is adding the 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV to the mix, but only those vehicles that came equipped with what GM calls “Electronic Transmission Range Select,” or ETRS. In human speak, that’s an electronic shift-by-wire system (which we touched on in our deep-dive into the valve body issue).

ETRS wasn’t standard on all models sold with the 10-speed; GM typically reserved it for high-end models (pitching it as a luxury feature) and 4x4s that also offered electronically controlled transfer cases. Effectively, this made GM’s high-end customers the guinea pigs for its new tech. All in, this brings 43,732 new cars into the campaign.

The smaller recall covers just 1,055 trucks and is a bit more scattershot due to the nature of the recall itself. Effectively, GM is reaching out to customers for a do-over. The owners of these 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500s, GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500s, and 2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500s are driving trucks with the incorrect version of GM’s transmission control module software, and it may not properly detect the signs of valve body failure that should put the truck into limp mode long before a rear-wheel lockup is likely to happen.

To clarify, the software update does not fix the inherent issues with the valve body, nor does it prevent further deterioration of performance. It simply prevents the transmission from commanding random, unsafe shifts at speed. GM recently released an updated valve body for its light-duty 10-speeds that it hopes will provide permanent relief to customers, but the jury is still out on how effective that remedy is.

