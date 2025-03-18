Cadillac CT4, CT5, CT6 and Chevy Camaro Roped Into GM’s 10-Speed Transmission Recall

General Motors announced last week that it expanded the recall campaign for vehicles equipped with its 10-speed automatic transmission to include early model years of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans, some CT6s, and a small window of sixth-gen Chevy Camaro production. As in GM’s full-size trucks and SUVs, the issue arises from abnormal wear of a valve inside the transmission. As this wear progresses, it can lead to hard shifts and in rare cases, cause the drive wheels to lock up entirely.

“General Motors is voluntarily recalling certain 2020-2022 Chevrolet Camaro, 2020-2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 and 2019-2020 CT6 models to resolve a 10-speed transmission control valve defect,” a senior GM spokesperson told The Drive. “The safety of our customers is the highest priority for the entire GM team, and we’re working to remedy this matter through a software update as quickly as possible.”

Excessive wear within the transmission’s valve body can lead to a fluid leak. The resulting pressure drop can cause valves to move unexpectedly, GM’s recall report said. Eventually, this can manifest as harsh downshifts, or, in rare cases, a “momentary (<150 ms) lock up of the wheels.”

In one instance, an all-wheel-drive Cadillac CT5’s transmission hiccuped severely enough to damage the front differential and engine of the vehicle, forcing it to be towed.

GM’s remedy for the Cadillac CT4, CT5 and Chevy Camaro is essentially the same as it is for the pickups. The first step is pushing out a software update that will monitor the transmission for signs of impeding failure and restrict its ability to perform downshifts that could lead to wheel lock-up.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

This update will cap the 10-speed transmission to just five gears, eliminating the major trouble spot (downshifts from eighth gear). From there, GM will have to work with customers to handle any transmissions that have already demonstrated accelerated valve wear.

Recall notifications are in the process of being sent to dealers; owners should begin receiving notifications in mid-April.

Got a tip? Drop us a note at tips@thedrive.com.