Nearly 30,000 GM V8s Had Already Failed Before They Were Recalled: Internal Docs

We’ve known for months that General Motors‘ service network has struggled to keep up with demand for replacement V8 engines, and that some of their critical components have been amidst a rash of reported engine failures. But thanks to the documentation the company was required to submit to the feds after last week’s bombshell truck and SUV recall, we’re finding out that GM has an even bigger problem on its hands than perhaps anybody realized.

As part of their reporting to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, automakers are asked to submit chronological accounts of any related internal investigations. And in this case, the play-by-play is quite eye-opening. The NHTSA initially launched its investigation after nearly 350 customer complaints of engine failure. Obviously, that was a significant enough population to get the attention of investigators, but the far more damning number comes from GM itself. The company amassed nearly 30,000 reports of L87 V8s that failed due to this defect between April 29, 2021, and February 3, 2025.

“GM’s investigation identified 28,102 field complaints or incidents in the US potentially related to failure of the L87 engine due to crankshaft, connecting rod, or engine bearing failure, of which 14,332 involved allegations of loss of propulsion,” GM’s report said.

“Drivers may be alerted to the condition prior to failure from: (a) knocking, banging, or other unusual engine noises; (b) illumination of the check engine light; and/or (c) engine-performance issues, including hesitation, high RPMs, abnormal shifting, reduced propulsion, or a no-start condition,” the report said.

But raw numbers alone are no guarantee that a defective part will lead to a recall. To cross that threshold, regulators must have compelling evidence that the defect poses a safety threat, whether to the driver, passengers, or the general public. No body count is necessary; just the potential for a hazard is enough to get NHTSA’s massive bureaucracy to lurch into action. In this case, the investigation identified 12 potentially related crashes and a matching number of injuries that may have resulted from GM trucks losing power when their engines unexpectedly seized.

Adding insult to injury, 42 of the failures were accompanied by fire. While GM says it’s impossible to prove that any of them were necessarily the direct result of an engine failure, the company included them because the possibility simply couldn’t be ruled out.

The campaign encompasses the 2021–2024 model year Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, and GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon, and Yukon XL vehicles equipped with the 6.2L V8 gas engine. Owners should expect to receive notices from dealers in the coming months, along with instructions on obtaining reimbursement from GM if they’ve had to pay out-of-pocket to address issues that can be directly attributed to the defect. Given the reported $10,000 price tag for a replacement L87 out of warranty, we expect more than a few customers will be asking GM to cough up some cash.

