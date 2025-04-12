This Custom Trailer Built to Haul Land Speed Racers Is Almost Cooler Than the Cars

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Record-setting Bonneville race cars are generally of the sleek, built-for-speed variety, so why not tow it on a matching trailer? And one such custom-built hauler is up for sale on Facebook.

Simple in design but thoughtful in execution is this gooseneck flatbed trailer being sold out of Bennington, Nebraska, which is just northwest of Omaha. The seller posted a listing via Marketplace and through the Bonneville Salt Flats Land Speed Racing group earlier this month.

With an air ride suspension featuring Fox shocks, the bed lowers flat to the ground for easy drive-on/drive-off. Or you can utilize the winch to pull the car up during loading. Measuring 26 feet long and 5.5 feet wide, the trailer can handle an assortment of land speed record wannabes, especially since there isn’t really a limit on the exterior dimensions of Bonneville Salt Flats skimmers.

Andy Leach/Facebook

This isn’t simply a car hauler, either. There’s a multi-part storage unit in the front. The seller states that the lower compartment houses the air compressor, toolbox, mounts, and extra space for a TIG welder (not included). The upper compartment contains the generator, while within the topside of the gooseneck is a large water reservoir. The seller said it was used to transport water for the intercooler of their race car (also not included).

Decked in a dark graphite color all around, according to an identification placard, the specialized flatbed was manufactured in August 2017 by Predator Custom Trailers & Motorcoaches out of nearby Papillion. The listed GVWR is 12,500 pounds.

There is no indication of how many owners the trailer has had or how many miles it’s been used. Outside of some patina as seen in a close-up of the suspension system and wheels, the trailer looks to be in overall good condition, though. The current asking price is $20,000. Even if you’re not the fastest on the flats, at least you arrived in style.

Got a tip? Send it in: tips@thedrive.com